"It's up to King Charles, it's not up to us." British rock legends Spinal Tap play down speculation over possible knighthoods, excite US talk show host with surprisingly meaty Big Bottom

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, US filmmaker Marty DiBergi's long-awaited and much-anticipated follow-up to his acclaimed 1984 'rockumentary' This Is Spinal Tap, is set to screen in cinemas worldwide tomorrow, Friday, September 12.



As previously reported, the new film features guest appearances from Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney, both long-time fans of the English hard rock behemoths. And as its release will surely mean Spinal Tap members David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls finally receiving some long overdue acknowledgement and appreciation for their considerable contributions to shaping our world, there has been some talk - not much talk, admittedly, but some - that perhaps the three veteran hard rock musicians could themselves be in line to receive knighthoods from British monarch King Charles in the not too distant future.

Obviously, no true English gentleman would be prepared to confirm or deny the veracity of any such rumours until explicitly permitted to do so, or not, by top tier members of the royal household at Buckingham Palace. But such decorum is all too often beyond the comprehension of both the peasant classes and those who've attained a measure of 'celebrity' status in the former colonies, and predictably/regrettably, when St. Hubbins, Tufnel and Smalls appeared on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week to promote the movie, the tactless American host brazenly raised the subject despite the obvious discomfort, distress and indeed confusion of the aging rock 'n' rollers.

"Have you been knighted?" Kimmel asked, showing his ignorance and a highly unprofessional disregard for basic research.

"No," David St. Hubbins replied, visibly wincing.

"Not as..." Tufnell began, before deflecting the query with a clear "No".

"Is that something you'd want, you'd like?" Kimmel persisted.



"I'd like it for you," Tufnell parried, employing the sort of metaphorical straight bat that would have met with the approval of the band's now deceased, formerly cricket bat-wielding manager Ian Faith.

As the band members stonewalled, DiBergi then waded in, stating his personal belief that the band have been undersold, and hadn't got their dues in their homeland, asking 'Why wouldn't you be knighted?"



"From your mouth to King Charles' ears," Derek Smalls responded.

"You can't miss them," added St. Hubbins, in reference to the jug-eared parasite.



"It's up to him anyway, it's not up to us," clarified Tufnell, politely but firmly bringing the subject to a close.

Watch the awkwardness unfold below, and then check out Kimmel's delight when exposed to a tight but undeniably meaty Big Bottom, in what was Tap's first musical performance on US television in 15 years.

Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Spinal Tap - YouTube Watch On

Spinal Tap – Big Bottom - YouTube Watch On

A synopsis for the forthcoming film reads: "Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert.



"Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favourite metal gods as they contemplate mortality – and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond.



"Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock’n'roll."