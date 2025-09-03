Sex Pistols forced to postpone North American and South American tours after Steve Jones breaks his wrist

The Frank Carter-fronted Sex Pistols have been forced to postpone their North American and South American tours as guitarist Steve Jones has broken his wrist.

The quartet were set to kick off their North American tour at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, Texas on September 16. The tour was announced back in March.



Posting on Instagram yesterday, September 2, the band wrote:



"We have some unfortunate news to share about our upcoming North and South American performances."



Steve Jones then explained: "I’ve got some good news and bad news. What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I’ve broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won’t be doing any shows for a while. The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future. The other good news is I’ll be 70 tomorrow! God bless, and God save the wrist."



The band's post continues: "The performances will be postponed and rescheduled when Steve has fully recovered. Please check local venue websites and our social media for more information. We appreciate your understanding and support."

On their very first US tour in 1978, the Sex Pistols faced hostile, and in some cases dangerously violent, audiences in every city they visited, on a tour Steve Jones recalls as "a fucking circus", and "no fun".



"The audience was throwing everything from bottles to rats to pig’s ears at the stage," drummer Paul Cook told The Times newspaper last year. "They had read about us being British devils, come to destroy their country, so they thought it was what they were meant to do... I thought someone was going to get killed."