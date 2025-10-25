Jon Bon Jovi hangs with fans on the tube as he prepares for long-awaited return to touring

Jon Bon Jovi gave a few lucky fans an experience they'll never forget when he went for a ride on the London Underground.

The singer, 63, spent time chatting and posing for photos with fans, one of whom shared video of her experience on TikTok.

He is doing the rounds to promote the first Bon Jovi tour since he underwent surgery on his vocal cords in June 2022.

Bon Jovi will play four shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City in July 2026, followed by dates in Edinburgh, Dublin and London in August and September.

The frontman has been appearing on talk shows to discuss his recovery and his excitement about being able to perform live again.

He tells NBC's Today show: "I think I can confidently say that I can go and do my two and a half hours night after night after night. But I wouldn’t do it unless it was that.

"I’m not that applause junkie. I do it for the joy and I do it for the art. The rest of it is great because I’m good at it. But if you couldn’t do it from a place of joy, what’s the motivation?

"I have other things in my life. It’s what I do. It’s not who I am."

Despite having other things to keep him occupied, Bon Jovi did work hard to get back to full touring fitness. The surgery to fix an atrophying vocal cord involved an implant which aided recovery.

He adds: "The road has been long. It’s been tough. But I persevered.

"It’s like training for a marathon. Anyone can go for a run. Being able to go the distance is a whole different set of commitment. You have to physically, mentally and spiritually be ready to do that again.”

He faced setbacks along the way, but is looking forward to hitting the road in 2026.

"The next day was brighter and until the next time, you know, you get punched in the nose by some setback," he adds. "And you pick yourself up again and do it again."

Jul 07: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 28: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 30: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Sep 04: London Wembley Stadium, UK