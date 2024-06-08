The Sphere in Las Vegas has overturned its ban on Acid Fartz, the bong-smoking Phish fan

Acid Fartz, the Phish fan who went viral after his bong-smoking exploits at a Phish show were posted on Instagram, has had his ban from the venue overturned.

Footage of Fartz sparking up a bong he'd smuggled into a Phish concert at The Sphere in Las Vegas was posted on Instagram on April 20, and was largely ignored until Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which operates the venue, banned him from their properties.

"On April 20, 2024, you posted an Instagram video of yourself smoking inside the Sphere," read the letter received by Fartz on June 6. "You knowingly violated the guest code of conduct by visibly smoking inside the venue. Sphere Entertainment Co. will not tolerate actions that threaten the safety and security of our guests, and employees.

"In light of your conduct, you are hereby indefinitely banned from Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, The Beacon Theatre, The Chicago Theatre, Sphere and any other MSG Venue (the "MSG Venues"). You are not to enter into or remain in any of the MSG Venues at any time in the future. If you enter any of the MSG Venues, including, with respect to Madison Square Garden, the box office, Chase Square and the concierge areas, law enforcement will be contacted to ensure your expulsion and you will be subject to the penalties."

Now Sphere Entertainment Co. has overturned the ban, blaming a breakdown in internal procedures.

“There was a breakdown in our process due to a change in personnel which resulted in the letter being sent inadvertently," says a spokeswoman for Sphere Entertainment. "This customer is not banned from our properties, however, it is still against our policies, which are in accordance with local laws, to smoke, bring glassware into our venues, and disrupt other fans' enjoyment of the event."

Mr Fartz has not yet reacted publicly to the news.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Free Acid Fartz t-shirts are on sale now, with all proceeds going to the Divided Sky Foundation, a residential addiction recovery centre in Ludlow, VT, founded last year by Phish frontman Trey Anastasio.