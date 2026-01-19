Plans have been announced to build a Sphere venue in National Harbor, Maryland. The 6000-seat building will be a smaller version of the groundbreaking 17,600-capacity original venue in Las Vegas.

Sphere Entertainment Co chief executive James Dolan told investors last year that plans to build smaller venues were underway, and the National Harbor site – located just 15 minutes from Washington, D.C. – is the first to be announced.

"Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities," says Dolan. "Sphere is a new experiential medium. With a commitment to bringing innovative opportunities to residents and visitors, Governor Moore, County Executive Braveboy, the State of Maryland, and Prince George’s County recognise the potential for a Sphere at National Harbor to elevate and advance immersive experiences across the area."

"Maryland has a long history of providing world-class entertainment and we could not be more excited to work with Sphere Entertainment to bring this cutting-edge project to life,” adds Moore. "This will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George’s County history – proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life. We’re excited for what this means for our people, and how it will showcase the best of what Maryland has to offer to everyone who visits."

Sphere in Las Vegas was opened in 2023, with U2 undertaking a 40-show residency. Since then, Phish, Dead & Company and Eagles are among the bands to have played at the venue. Other bands rumoured to be in talks with Sphere include Queen + Adam Lambert and Metallica.

Plans to build a UK home for the Sphere in East London were rejected over concerns about potential light pollution. A second Sphere, identical to the one in Las Vegas, is expected to open in Abu Dhabi this year.