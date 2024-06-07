An Instagram user by the name of Acid Fartz has been banned from attending events at the The Sphere in Las Vegas. The ban comes after Fartz posted footage in which he sparked up a bong during one of Phish's shows at the venue in April.

The footage, originally posted on April 20 – traditionally a day marked by cannabis-themed celebrations – was accompanied by the message, "First bong hit to be ever ripped in the Sphere Las Vegas, somebody called Guinness World Records", in which Fartz tagged the venue.

"That was maybe, maybe a little oops,” he tells Rolling Stone [paywalled link].

Fartz became aware of the ban as he was about to revisit The Sphere to enjoy a show by Dead & Company last night (June 6), but a UPS delivery put a stop to his plans. Inside was a letter from the venue detailing both his misdemeanour and his punishment.

"On April 20, 2024, you posted an Instagram video of yourself smoking inside the Sphere," read the letter. "You knowingly violated the guest code of conduct by visibly smoking inside the venue. Sphere Entertainment Co. will not tolerate actions that threaten the safety and security of our guests, and employees."

Fartz's bong ban applies not only to The Sphere but to all venues managed by Madison Square Garden Entertainment, including Madison Square Garden itself, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theatre (all in New York), and the Chicago Theatre.

Fartz, who has seen Phish live 187 times, is considering appealing the ban, although he says he'll settle for getting the letter signed by the band. He also claims he may manufacture a "Free Acid Fartz" t-shirt, with proceeds from sales donated to the Divided Sky Foundation, a residential addiction recovery centre in Ludlow, VT, founded last year by Phish frontman Trey Anastasio.

