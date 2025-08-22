How to watch Hozier at Reading and Leeds this weekend - no matter where you are

How to watch Hozier at Reading & Leeds Date: August 23/24

Time: Aug 22 at 9.40pm BST / 4.40pm ET - Aug 23 at 9.10pm BST / 4.10pm ET

UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

Watch iPlayer anywhere: Unblock iPlayer with Nord VPN's 30-day trial.

Hozier will return to the Reading and Leeds stages this weekend for a pair of headline sets - and we're holding out hope there will be an opportunity to watch the set no matter where you are in the world.

The soulful Irishman will play Reading on Friday night at 9.40pm BST, while his Leeds set will get under way at 9.10pm BST on Saturday evening.

If you're not able to make it in person, we're waiting on confirmation that the BBC iPlayer will have you covered. The BBC has gree-lit highlights from Bring Me The Horizon and Chappell Roan's sets being broadcast – so we're hoping this will be the same for Hozier. We'll update this page when we know more.

If you're away this weekend and don't want to miss the music, you can still stream sets from Reading through a VPN.

How to watch in the UK

If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch Hozier, you'll be able to through the BBC iPlayer.

If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the headline set, you can catch up with the help of a VPN. Find details below.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday and don't want to miss Hozier or other performances and highlights from the weekend festival, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the BBC's Reading and Leeds coverage outside of the UK.

Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 72% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 72% off the usual price.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch the Reading and Leeds actio, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn up the volume, sit back, and relax. That's it - you're all set!

Has Hozier played Reading & Leeds before?

This year will be the second time Hozier has played the Reading and Leeds festivals - but it's been 11 years since his last appearance. Hozier last played the Festival Republic Stage in 2014 when he appeared in support of his self-titled debut album. The Irish musician has released two albums since then: Wasteland, Baby! In 2019 and Unreal Unearth in 2023.

Hozier's 2025 plans

Hozier - Francesca (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

After this weekend wraps up, Hozier will return to Ireland for the Electric Picnic Music and Arts festival before heading to Germany for an appearance at the Superbloom Festival in Munich.

Hozier will then travel across the Atlantic for a run of North American shows, kicking off at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on September 10.

The Reading and Leeds 2025 line-up (Image credit: Reading & Leeds)

Visit the Reading and Leeds site for a full list of stages and artists. You can also grab the official Reading and Leeds app on Apple iOS and Android.

* For more information, check out Louder's How To Watch Reading And Leeds 2025 main page.

