9 camping essentials that'll make your festival experience much more enjoyable

There’s nothing quite like the experience of attending a weekend music festival with friends. There’s something very special about watching some of your favourite bands lighting up the main stage in an outdoor environment, while discovering a few new artists is always a blast.
While many festivals around the world are blessed with glorious, golden sunshine, many in Europe can be blighted by rain and stormy conditions - and that leads to the terrifying prospect of a mud bath.
I remember attending Download in the UK a few years ago and being completely covered in mud on the Friday night - and I had to face up to the prospect of another two full days of mud-caked misery. Thankfully, I had a few items with me to ease me through... but it still wasn't enough.
With those motley memories to the fore, I’ve put together this list of camping essentials that'll make your festival experience much more enjoyable - no matter the weather.
Product guide
Best for rain protection
Hopefully, your festival weekend won't be ruined by a downpour, but just in case of stormy weather, packing an easy to store poncho is a pretty good idea. This item by Solognac folds into its own pocket making it lovely and compact, and it'll cover your legs down to your Wellie tops and protect your arms from rain... or a beer shower.
Best mini first aid kit
We hope you'll never need to use this, but having a small first-aid kit in your festival backpack is never a bad idea. This kit by Reliance features bandages, waterproof plasters, cleaning wipes, a large HSE dressing, a pair of vinyl gloves and a first aid guide. Everything comes in a handy moisture-proof package too and doesn't take up to much space.
Best eco tent
The Gaia Eco Tent from the team at Eurohike has been created from approx 52 recycled plastic bottles making it unique. It'll sleep three people and has upper ventilation to let air circulate. It's easy to set up thanks to its three-pole design, so ideal if you and your friends are in a rush to get to the main stage when you first arrive at the festival site.
Best food container
When it comes to storing food and drink, this insulated 15 litre shoulder bag from Maxesla is just the ticket for festival fun. It has two separate compartments and you'll be able to store up to 26 cans - perfect to quench those thirsts after rocking out with your favourite band. It's easy to carry thanks to the shoulder straps too.
Best festival speaker
For some music after the headliner has left the stage, the Anker Soundcore 3 does the job beautifully. You get 24-hours of playback from a full charge, with the audio pumped out thanks to dual drivers while the bass is powered by Anker's BassUp tech. It also has an IPX7 rating meaning it's waterproof - so perfect for outdoor music.
Best phone charger
Our phones are with us wherever we go, but for it to survive a full festival weekend of taking photos and videos, you're going to need an external phone charger. This unit from INIU will fast-charge your mobile when you need it most. It's slim and easy to store - and it also comes in a variety of colours. Definitely one for your festival checklist.
Best festival earplugs
There are many excellent sets of earplugs on sale, but the Louder team are particular fans of the Loop Experience which will give you protection through that raucous headline set. They have a great design and offer 18dB of protection. We also recommend the Loop Quiet earplugs which will quieten the campsite crowd and set you up for a good night's sleep.
Best pocket torch
Making your way back to your tent once the evening's entertainment comes to an end can sometimes be a challenge. This pack of two battery powered Eveready LED pocket torches will light your way thanks to their powerful performance. They carry an IPX4 rating so they'll deal with a bit of rain - and you can change the size of the beam too.
Best festival water bottle
Many festivals have water points dotted around the site to help you stay hydrated. Rather than carry an empty plastic cup, grab this 1 litre bottle from Navtue. They come in a range of colours, have a pop-up straw and a carry cord which can be looped through your belt if needed. They also have hydration time markings on the side.
Buying advice
Being prepared for a music festival - especially if you’re camping on-site - really will make your experience better. There’s nothing worse than being soaked through without a change of clothes on the first day of the festival, your phone running out of battery before the main headliner hits the stage, dragging yourself across a muddy field just to get a small cup of water or finding out that battered old tent you thought would do the job simply wasn’t good enough during stormy weather.
Make a list of the things you'll need to have on-hand to make the festival as comfortable as possible for you and your friends. If the weekend weather forecast isn't looking great, make sure to pack a rain jacket or poncho. It might sound obvious, but I've seen so many people soaked through after a deluge in the past, that I thought I'd put this at the top of my list.
A small, portable speaker is good to have, either for after-show entertainment, or when you're sitting outside your tent chatting with friends during a quiet time in the festival schedule - same goes for a good quality food & drink bag. Stock this with cans, sandwiches so you won't have to traipse through fields looking for last-minute food. And don't forget to pack an external charger as your phone battery is unlikely to see you through the whole weekend.
Space will be a premium at a festival site, so check the sizes of items and make sure they're easy to store away in your backpack. It's also worth checking the festival's website to see what they'll allow in - just in case something you want to bring along will be rejected.
I hope you find my list above useful and remember that it doesn’t have to cost a fortune to pack the majority of items you’ll need for your weekend trip.
