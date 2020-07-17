Lonely Robot's John Mitchell chats with Prog Editor Jerry Ewing

Lonely Robot release their brand new album, Feelings Are Good, today. A fine slice of melodic progressive rock it is too, which sees John Mitchell, the man behind the music, moving away from the 'astronaut' trilogy of the band's first three albums and exploring themes of a more personal nature.

We'll be posting Prog Magazines review of Feelings Are Good later on today. Although we haven't recorded a podcast for quit a while now, and the current COVID-19 pandemic has put pay to us getting into a studio to record one for the foreseeable future, we thought we'd try something different...

So not a podcast as such, more a Zoomcast. Prog Editor Jerry Ewing and John Mitchell sat down for a chat on the online chat service of choice during the Coronoavirus, which you can watch in full below.

Obviously we discuss the new Lonely Robot album in depth, but there was also the little announcement that former Threshold singer Damian Wilson had just joined Arena to mention as well. And a cursory mention of some of the myriad of other projects such as Frost* and It Bites that Mitchell's a member of as well.

You can watch our chat in full below. Enjoy...