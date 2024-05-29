Heart cancel European tour as Ann Wilson undergoes routine medical procedure

Seattle rockers Heart have cancelled their upcoming European tour so that singer Ann Wilson can undergo a routine medical procedure.

The band's schedule was due to begin at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Antwerp, Belgium, on June 20, with further festival appearances booked at Noway's Tons of Rock Festival and France's Hellfest before six UK shows with support from Squeeze in early July.

In a statement released on social media, the band say, "We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are cancelled.

"In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks.

"Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable."

Heart successfully completed the US leg of their Royal Flush tour at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ, on May 24. The full list of cancelled shows is below.

Heart: Royal Flush tour 2024 - cancelled shows

Jun 20: Antwerp Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium^

Jun 22: Berlin UberEats Music Hall, Germany

Jun 24: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 25: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Jun 27: Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway^

Jun 30: Clisson Hellfest, France^

Jul 01: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 03: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 06: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 08: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jul 09: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jul 11: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rock Hall, Luxembourg

Jul 12: Weert Bospop Festival, Netherlands^

^ = festival show