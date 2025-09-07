Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to be honoured at LA gala for his volunteer work with people experiencing homelessness
Former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl's passionate service to local community will be recognised at Hope in the City of Angels gala
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is set to be honoured for his charity work at a glitzy gala in Los Angeles.
The former Nirvana drummer is the star attraction at the Hope in the City of Angels event at BMO Stadium on 18 October. The event is organised by Hope the Mission, which exists "to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness by offering immediate assistance and long-term solutions."
Big-hearted Grohl, 56, has spent hours cooking BBQ food for people experiencing homelessness in LA. In 2023, he cooked ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw and beans for 450 Californians experiencing homelessness and 50 shelter staff.
He slept in a car park overnight as the meat cooked.
In a statement promoting the October event, Hope the Mission says: "Long regarded as one of the most respected and prolific presences in modern music, Dave Grohl has been equally passionate in his offstage service to his local community.
"Without fanfare, Dave has volunteered for days at a time, preparing and serving meals to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.
"At this year’s gala, we honour him for inspiring advocacy on behalf of the less fortunate in his backyard, just as his music has provided hope and solace for fans the world over."
Tickets for Hope in the City of Angels start at $300 (£222) and include a red carpet VIP entrance before dinner and the main event. Dinner will presumably not be cooked by Grohl, but is certain to be spectacular.
Anyone who would like to contribute but is unable to attend can make a donation online.
