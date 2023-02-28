Dave Grohl spent 16 hours cooking 450 meals for the homeless in LA last week

Dave Grohl took 16 hours out of his week to cook BBQ at a Los Angeles homeless shelter last week.



According to the US gossip website TMZ, the Foo Fighters frontman cooked ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw and beans for 450 homeless Californian citizens and 50 staff at the Hope of the Valley rescue shelter last Wednesday (February 22), sleeping overnight in the car park while the meat cooked. Grohl's philanthropic work came as major storms were predicted to hit the Southern California coastline.

Grohl's good deed was celebrated by Hope Of The Valley CEO Rowan Vansleve in an Instagram post.

"And in the middle of our 350 mile run to end homelessness, we got the coolest video ever from Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters," wrote Vansleve. "Not only did I wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms. Nothing but love and respect for Dave."

Watch the video below:

In other news, Foo Fighters have added three US headline shows to their upcoming live schedule.

Grohl's band will play:



May 24: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

The LA band are also committed to playing a number of festivals including Bonnaroo, Boston Calling and the Harley-Davidson Homecoming, plus Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in Germany.

There has been no announcement as yet as to who will play drums for the band, following the tragic passing of Taylor Hawkins.