Hot off announcing long-awaited new album Private Music, Deftones confirm 2026 European tour dates with Denzel Curry and Drug Church

Big news continues to come from the Deftones camp, as the nu metal-era stars announce UK and European tour dates for early 2026.

The Californians will play eight dates in mainland Europe, starting at Adidas Arena in Paris on January 29, before jetting over to the UK and Ireland for six further shows.

Denzel Curry and Drug Church will be the support acts and the full list of concerts is available below.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, July 18, at 9am UK time, although those who pre-order the band’s new album Private Music between now and 3pm on July 15 will get access to an exclusive pre-sale, which kicks off on July 16 at 9am.

The tour news comes mere hours after the announcement of Private Music and the release of its lead single, My Mind Is A Mountain. The album will be Deftones’ first since Ohms in 2020, marking the longest gap between studio releases of their career thus far, and is due out on August 22 via Reprise and Warner Records.

Listen to My Mind Is A Mountain below.

Deftones co-produced Private Music with the returning Nick Raskulinecz, who previously worked with the band on fan-favourite efforts Diamond Eyes (2010) and Koi No Yokan (2012).

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The album will be the first since bassist Fred Sablan officially joined the band. Sablan has been touring with Deftones since 2022, replacing longtime member Sergio Vega after his 2021 departure. Whether Sablan performed on Private Music is currently unclear.

Deftones’ tour announcement comes just under two weeks after they wrapped up their last European headline run with a show to 25,000 people at a sold-out Crystal Palace Park in London. The band played despite cancelling a set at Glastonbury festival the previous day, which was due to frontman Chino Moreno suffering an unspecified health issue. Private Music was teased on video screens at the show.

Jan 29: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Jan 30: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Feb 01: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Feb 03: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 05: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Feb 06: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Feb 07: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Feb 10: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 12: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK

Feb 13: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Feb 14: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Feb 16: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Feb 18: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Feb 20: London O2 Arena, UK