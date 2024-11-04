Deftones announce biggest ever UK show with Weezer and High Vis

Sacramento legends Deftones have announced a major UK show for next summer. They'll headline the iconic Crystal Palace Bowl in South London on June 13, two years on from a pair of UK shows in 2022, and eight years after four UK dates on 2017's Gore tour.
Support at Crystal Palace will come from pop-rock kings Weezer, who last visited the UK in June, and UK hardcore crew High Vis. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday, November 8.
In September Deftones announced a set of US dates for next year, a 25-date trek that kicks off at the Moda Center in Portand, OR, on February 25, and wraps up on April 8 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Full dates below.
Deftones US Tour 2025
Feb 25: Portland Moda Center, OR
Feb 27: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA
Mar 01: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA
Mar 04: San Francisco Chase Center, CA
Mar 05: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA
Mar 06: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA
Mar 08: Las Vegas Grand Garden Arena, NV
Mar 09: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ
Mar 12: Austin Moody Center, TX
Mar 13: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX
Mar 15: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX
Mar 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX
Mar 18: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA
Mar 20: Orlando Kia Center, FL
Mar 22: Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, FL
Mar 24: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC
Mar 26: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Mar 28: Indianapolis Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, IN
Mar 29: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH
Mar 31: Chicago United Center, IL
Apr 01: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI
Apr 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Apr 04: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA
Apr 06: Washington Capital One Arena, DC
Apr 08: Boston TD Garden, MA