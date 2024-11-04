Deftones announce biggest ever UK show with Weezer and High Vis

Sacramento legends Deftones have announced a major UK show for next summer. They'll headline the iconic Crystal Palace Bowl in South London on June 13, two years on from a pair of UK shows in 2022, and eight years after four UK dates on 2017's Gore tour.

Support at Crystal Palace will come from pop-rock kings Weezer, who last visited the UK in June, and UK hardcore crew High Vis. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday, November 8.

In September Deftones announced a set of US dates for next year, a 25-date trek that kicks off at the Moda Center in Portand, OR, on February 25, and wraps up on April 8 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Full dates below.

Deftones US Tour 2025

Feb 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Feb 27: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Mar 01: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Mar 04: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Mar 05: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

Mar 06: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

Mar 08: Las Vegas Grand Garden Arena, NV

Mar 09: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Mar 12: Austin Moody Center, TX

Mar 13: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Mar 15: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Mar 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Mar 18: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Mar 20: Orlando Kia Center, FL

Mar 22: Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, FL

Mar 24: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Mar 26: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Mar 28: Indianapolis Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Mar 29: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 31: Chicago United Center, IL

Apr 01: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Apr 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 04: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Apr 06: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Apr 08: Boston TD Garden, MA

Tickets for US shows are on sale now.

(Image credit: Festival Republic)