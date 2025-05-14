Texan psych-Americana band Lord Buffalo forced to cancel European tour after Mexican drummer Yamal Said is "forcibly removed" from flight by US Customs and Border Protection officers

Austin, Texas psych rock/Americana band Lord Buffalo have been forced to cancel their scheduled European tour at the 11th hour after their drummer was "forcibly removed" from their flight to Holland, and taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officers.

The band were set to begin their first-ever run through Holland, Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Finland this week with Swedish psych, kraut, post-rock and doom rockers Orsak:Oslo, beginning on May 15 at the Oefen Bunker club in Landgraaf, Holland, but have now had to abort the tour due to their drummer's shock detention.

In a statement posted on social media today May 14, the band say: "We are heartbroken to announce we have to cancel our upcoming European tour. Our drummer, Yamal Said, who is a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States (green card holder) was forcibly removed from our flight to Europe by Customs and Border Patrol at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Monday May 12. He has not been released, and we have been unable to contact him.



"We are currently working with an immigration lawyer to find out more information and to attempt to secure his release. We are devastated to cancel this tour, but we are focusing all of our energy and resources on Yamal’s safety and freedom. We are hopeful that this is a temporary setback and that it could be safe for us to reschedule this tour in the future "

Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump has introduced a number of immigration-related executive orders, to the alarm of civil liberties organisations and human rights lawyers. Last month, in a post on his website titled 'Coming Back To America', Neil Young expressed his own concerns that freedoms are already being curtailed under Trump's presidency.

Concluding their social media announcement, Lord Buffalo write: "In our absence, our touring partners Orsak:Oslo will continue to perform the tour. We urge everyone to go see this amazing band and support them over the next couple weeks."

