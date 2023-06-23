Star-studded John Wetton memorial concert announced

Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Geoff Downes, Roger Chapman, Mel Collins, Annie Haslam, Phil Manzanera and Martin Orford are just some of the names who will be appearing at a special memorial concert for the late John Wetton in August, which will raise money for the Macmillan Caring Locally charity, who cared for Wetton in his final days.

Wetton's wife Lisa and son Dylan, along with QEDG Management announce that a memorial concert will be held in memory of Wetton at Trading Boundaries in East Sussex on August 3 for his family and friends. The event will be streamed for the general public.

The memorial event will be hosted by Prog Magazine Editor Jerry Ewing, alongside Geoff Downes, Steve Hackett and artist Roger Dean. You can watch a video trailer for the event below.

"I am very excited to be a part of the upcoming John Wetton Tribute," says Yes keyboard player Downes. "As you all know, I had a very close and unique writing partnership with John, and we were dear friends, brothers and band mates for many years.”

"To honour John’s legacy in this way with so many of his former musicians, colleagues and family gathered together, shows just what an enormous amount of love, gratitude and respect so many of us held for John and his music. It’s going to be a wonderful celebration spanning the whole of John’s amazing career. I am very much looking forward to it. See you all there."

Joining the aforementioned are Chris Braide (Downs Braide Association), Jim Cregan (Family), David Cross (King Crimson), Chris Difford (Squeeze), Dave Kilminster (Roger Waters), John Mitchell (Lonely Robot), Guy Pratt (Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets), Jay Schellen (Yes), Billy Sherwood (Yes), Harry Whitely, Laurie Wisefield (Wishbone Ash) and The Paul Green Rock Academy.

The event will be live streamed on the evening and all proceeds from the tickets will raise money for Macmillan Caring Locally. There will also be a special online auction which will run alongside the evening’s proceedings boasting some unique lots, including a guitar owned by Wetton himself to raise further funds.

“I am delighted and humbled that so many legendary artists who worked with my Dad over the years have agreed to come together both to honour him and raise vital funds for the charity which supported him during his last days," says Dylan Wetton. " “I cannot think of a better way to celebrate my Dad’s life and the incredible musical legacy he has left behind. It’s going to be an amazing night, a unique event - which is exactly what my Dad deserves."

Get streaming tickets.