ZIO release new live video for Jupiter

ZIO have released a new live video for Jupiter. The track, which is taken from the band's Flower Torania debut album which was released last year, and was recorded 'live' at Joint Studios. The band state they've also had to postpone forthcoming shows in France and Italy because of the coronavirus.

"We're excited to release a live video for Jupiter," drummer Jimmy Pallagrosi tells Prog. "It was filmed with ZIO's live touring band at Joint Studios by Ben Willis Photography, mixed by Marco Casaluce and edited by Marc Fascia.

"ZIO will be on tour throughout 2020 promoting the album. The French and Italian dates have been postponed to later this year due to Covid-19 but the band are already back in the studio writing and busy working towards the immersive ZIO experience for the DVD shooting at London's Under the Bridge."

You can watch Jupiter in full below.