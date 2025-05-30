Jean-Michel Jarre to release Live In Bratislava in September

French keyboard wizard Jean-Michel Jarre has announced that he will release a new live album, Live In Bratislava, through Sony Music Enetertainment on September 5.

It's a recoding of his historic open-air Bridge From The Future concert, performed on May 12, 2024 in Slovakia, along the banks of the Danube, to over 100,000 people, where he was joined by Queen guitarist Brian May.

The full 22-track performance is available across a range of deluxe formats, including an unseen Director’s Cut of the concert film, remastered audio, exclusive vinyl, and a 40-page coffee table photo book documenting this once-in-a-lifetime production.

“Since that very special night in Bratislava, we’ve worked with a brilliant creative team to bring together the most complete, cinematic version of the concert possible," Jarre says. "The sound on this release comes from the live TV broadcast of the concert, capturing the raw, in-the-moment energy of the performance. I’m proud to finally share this with everyone. Not only those who joined us in Slovakia or watched online, but all who want to relive the experience."

It was Jarre's first ever collaboration with Brian May, who joined him on stage for a new arrangement of Dvořák’s New World Symphony as well as newly adapted works Bratislava Time and Rendez-vous Bratislava.

Live In Bratislava will be released as a 2 CD set, a Blu-ray featuring the unseen Director's Cut and the Ultimate Colector's Box, which features the 2 x CD, Blu-ray and a 10" blue vinyl featuring the unreleased track Bridge From The Future, performed as the audience arrived, as well as a deluxe 40-page coffee table photo book with behind-the-scenes and performance images.

Jarre recently announced his very first European tour for nine years for June and July 2026.

Pre-order Live In Bratislava.