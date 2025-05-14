Jean-Michel Jarre announces first European tour for nine years

French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has announced a series of summer concerts throughout Europe for June and July.

This will be Jarre's first official tour since 2016 and his first live performance since he headlined the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony last September.

The shows will take place in some of Europe's most stunning settings - from ancient amphitheatres such as the Arena Pula in Croatia and Anfiteatro Degli Scavi in Pompeii to the iconic Piazza San Marco in Venice, along with royal palaces such as the Royal Palace of Brussels, state-of-the-art arenas and open-air festivals, and will feature highlights from Jarre’s 50-year catalogue alongside newer compositions and reimagined classics.

"I’m delighted to return to the stage and share this new live experience with fans across Europe," says Jarre. "Each venue on this tour offers a unique atmosphere and energy - they are all perfect settings to bring my music to life."

Jarre recently attended the opening of Amazônia in Brussels, an exhibition by renowned French-Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado, for which he composed the evocative original soundtrack.

He is also presenting Oxyville at the official Venice Architecture Biennale, which takes place from May 10 to November 23, an electronic musical creation designed with 360° spatial sound, exploring the connection between 3D sound and architectural space.

You can see all the European tour dates and ticket details below.

(Image credit: Press)

Jun 13: NOR Oslo Grefsenkollen

Jun 15: FIN Helsinki Nordis (Helsinki City Festival)

Jun 17: EST Tallin Unibet Arena

Jun 20: POL Slupsk Bali Indah: Dolina Charlotty

Jun 23: BUL: Sofia Kolodrum Arena

Jun 26: HUN BUdapest Papp László Sportaréna

Jun 28: CRO Pula Arena Pula

Jul 1: BEL Brussels Royal Palace of Brussels

Jul 3: ITA Venice Piazza San Marco

Jul 5: ITA Pompeii Anfiteatro Degli Scavi

Jul 8: SPA SevillePlaza de España (Iconica Festival)

Jul 11: GER Suttgart Schlossplatz (Jazz Open Festival)

Get tickets.