Scorpions cancel three shows as illness leaves Klaus Meine with "inability to sing"

published

The Scorpions' 60th Anniversary Tour is scheduled to arrive in Europe next month

Klaus Meine onstage
Klaus Meine onstage in Mexico City last month

German rock legends Scorpions have been forced to cancel three shows on the South American leg of their 60th Anniversary Tour after singer Klaus Meine was diagnosed with a pair of conditions.

The band initially cancelled a single show, at Tecnopolis in Buenos Aires, but this was swiftly followed by a second, at the Masters of Rock festival in Bogotá, Colombia. Now a third show has been pulled, at the Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa in Quito, Ecuador.

"It is with further regret that Scorpions will be unable to perform in Quito tonight, May 3rd," say the band. "Klaus has still not recovered from the virus that forced the recent Buenos Aires and Bogota cancellations for Scorpions and was diagnosed with a bacterial bronchitis which caused his unfortunately [sic] inability to sing.

"The band send their deepest apologies to all their loyal fans in Ecuador and are again extremely disappointed not to be able to play in one of their favourite countries.

"They'll make every effort to return to Ecuador and South America in the future."

Meine's illness is the latest health setback for the band, who postponed their then-upcoming Las Vegas residency in January to allow Mikkey Dee to recover from the sepsis he developed after spraining his foot. And last September the band cancelled a run of shows after guitarist Matthias Jabs broke a finger and a heel after suffering a fall at home.

Scorpions have two shows remaining on the current leg of their tour. The first is tomorrow (May 6) at the Feria Nacional de San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico, the second at Feria de Puebla in Puebla, Mexico, this Thursday.

The European leg of Scorpions' 60th Anniversary Tour begins in June. Full dates below.

Scorpions: 60th Anniversary Tour 2025

May 06: Aguascalientes Feria Nacional de San Marcos, Mexico
May 08: Puebla Feria de Puebla, Mexico

Jun 04: Skive Festival, Denmark
Jun 06: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland
Jun 11: Riga Arēnā Rīga, Latvia
Jun 16: Gdansk Ergo Arena, Poland
Jun 18: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jun 24: Paris Accor Arena, France
Jun 27: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, Spain
Jun 29: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 05: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany
Jul 10: Lucca Piazza Napoleone, Italy
Jul 15: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain
Jul 18: Vila Nova de Gaia MEO Mares Vivas Festival, Portugal
Jul 21: Marbella Starlite Occident, Spain
Jul 24: Nîmes Arene De Nimes, France
Jul 26: Monte-Carlo Summer Festival, Monaco

Aug 14: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV
Aug 16: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV
Aug 19: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV
Aug 21: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV
Aug 23: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Tickets are on sale now.

