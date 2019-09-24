ZIO launch crowd funder for debut album

ZIO have announced details of the Kickstarter campaign for their forthcoming debut album, Flower Torania.

The project is the brainchild of former Karnataka drummer Jimmy Pallagrosi and features an array of guests, including vocalists Hayley Griffith's, Joe Payne, Heather Findlay and Franck Carducci, former Karnataka drummer Cagri Tozluoglu, Haken guitarist Richard Henshall and more

"It is the result of 2 years of intense work and we're now very excited to present it to the world," Pallagrosi tells Prog. "Prog is for music what sci-fi is for films. There were no barriers in the production of this album. It has been influenced by bands, films, books and video games we all love and grew up with. Marc Fascia (guitar) Olivier Castan (Keyboards) and I wrote this album with the help of our musical guests; from a love of prog to influences of pop and rock music. Like our dear friend Franck Carducci says "ZIO is like Whitney Houston meets Freddie Mercury performing with Rush!"

"We're honoured to have such amazing singers interpreting the main characters: Hayley Griffiths, That Joe Payne, Heather Findlay and Franck Carducci. Flower Torania will also be featuring the very talented Richard Henshall on guitar, Lzi Hayes and Alex Lofoco on bass, Cagri Tozluoglu providing additional Orchestration and Alphonse Alfano on accordion.

"We would love to invite you to become part of our adventure by helping us out and pre-ordering our album. You can also buy all sorts of packages, all of which are listed on the right hand-side. We really need YOU now for this very last push!"

All the details can be found here.