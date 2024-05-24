“I want this band to be remembered for being one of the good ones.” You Me At Six announce their last ever tour of the UK and Ireland

You Me At Six have unveiled the details of their final UK and Ireland tour.

The Surrey pop-punk band, who scored UK number one albums with 2014's Cavalier Youth, and 2021's Suckapunch, announced their intention to split in January, stating “We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time.”

Announcing their farewell run of shows, which is set to kick off in Dublin on March 7, 2025, frontman Josh Franceschi says, “We want to celebrate this with as many of our fans as possible. We’ve put in the work for two decades and I want this band to be remembered for being one of the good ones that came in, did their fucking thing, and fucked off before they got kicked out. The final date at Wembley is 20 years to the day of our first band practise! That’s going to be really special. We have been very lucky and i’m looking to forward to this final year. I’m just really having an amazing time.”

You Me At Six Farewell Tour 2025

Mar 07: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland

Mar 08: Belfast Telegraph Building

Mar 10: Exeter The Great Hall

Mar 13: Cardiff Students Union Great Hall

Mar 14: Cardiff Students Union Great Hall

Mar 15: Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Mar 17: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 20: Newcastle NX

Mar 22: Glasgow, Barrowland

Mar 23: Glasgow, Barrowland

Mar 25: Leeds, O2 Academy

Mar 28: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Mar 29: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Mar 31: Birmingham, O2 Apollo

Apr 04: London, OVO Arena Wembley

Speaking recently, Josh Franceschi expressed some frustration with the current state of the rock scene.



“I don’t feel that there’s enough really happening,” he said. “I’m looking out there, I’m looking around me, trying to see where the fucking next ones are, where are their songs at because again I feel like we’re moving into this moment more and more about algorithm-based stuff and the pressures of the content and building this and that - people are forgetting about the crux of it all is a fucking great song. Don’t get me wrong, there’s some incredible artists but I’m also sitting here going, ‘Where is it?’”.



The quintet play their final festival shows this weekend, at Slam Dunk in Leeds and Hatfield Park.