Entire Genesis 1973 Bataclan show made available online
Genesis's show at the Paris Bataclan on 1973's tour in support of Foxtrot can now be viewed in its entirety
Full footage of the whole of Genesis' 1973 show at the Paris Bataclan venue has surfaced on YouTube.
Back in 2021, Prog reported on just under forty minutes of the band's show having been restored to 4k by the Genesis website The Genesis Museum on their GMusic YouTube channel.
Now the full show has appeared on the ikhnaton YouTube channel, who says: "For the first time ever, the entire show from Watcher Of The Skies to The Knife. Please note that it’s a rough edit with a very loose sync. The original Bataclan audio recording is missing half of the concert, so the sound was reconstructed from 3–4 different sources, and a perfect sync is not possible anyway. Audio reconstruction by someone who will recognise himself. Thanks to him for his help."
Originally recorded on January 10, 1973 while the band were touring the Foxtrot album and shot on 16mm film, now featuring the full set of Watcher Of The Skies, The Musical Box, Supper's Ready, The Return Of The Giant Hogweed and The Knife.
Genesis will release their long-awaited 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway on September 26.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
