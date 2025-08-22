Suede announce 2026 UK headline tour in support of their forthcoming tenth album Antidepressants
Brett Anderson's band line up an extensive trip around Britain for early 2026
Suede have announced a winter UK tour in support of their forthcoming tenth album, Antidepressants.
The extensive trek will kick off on January 30 in Folkestone, with Brett Anderson's band moving on to Portsmouth, Bristol, Guildford, Edinburgh, Liverpool, York, Lincoln, Norwich, Cambridge, Sheffield, Newcastle, Coventry, Bath, Nottingham, Southend before bringing down the curtain on February 21 in Brighton.
Talking up Antidepressants, Brett Anderson says: “If Autofiction was our punk record, Antidepressants is our post-punk record. It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.”
“This is a widescreen and ambitious record,” adds bass player Mat Osman. “It's a big stage record and it's taking it up a gear.”
Suede Antidepressants UK tour 2026
Jan 30: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Jan 31: Portsmouth Guildhall
Feb 02: Bristol Beacon
Feb 03: Guildford, G Live
Feb 05: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Feb 06: Liverpool Un Mountford Hall
Feb 07: York Barbican
Feb 09: Lincoln The Engine Shed
Feb 10: Norwich The LRC, UEA
Feb 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb 13: Sheffield Octagon
Feb 14: Newcastle O2 City Hall
Feb 16: Coventry HMV Empire
Feb 17: Bath Forum
Feb 19: Nottingham Rock City
Feb 20: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Feb 21: Brighton Centre
The release of Antidepressants, which can be pre-ordered here, will be accompanied by a special concert series in London by the band, staged over four nights n different venues across the Southbank Centre.
'Suede Takeover' begins at the Royal Festival Hall on September 13 and 14, with two surprise sets of Suede's fiercely loved classics, hits and brand new music. On September 17 the band will perform in the Purcell Room for an unusual and intimate off-mic evening with Suede. The residency closes on September 19 in the Queen Elizabeth Hall, with Suede’s first-ever full orchestral headline show, in collaboration with the Paraorchestra.
Talking about the four shows, Brett Anderson says, “Expect old songs, new songs, borrowed songs, blue songs, drama, melody, noise, sweat and a couple of surprises.”
