Suede announce 2026 UK headline tour in support of their forthcoming tenth album Antidepressants

Suede have announced a winter UK tour in support of their forthcoming tenth album, Antidepressants.



The extensive trek will kick off on January 30 in Folkestone, with Brett Anderson's band moving on to Portsmouth, Bristol, Guildford, Edinburgh, Liverpool, York, Lincoln, Norwich, Cambridge, Sheffield, Newcastle, Coventry, Bath, Nottingham, Southend before bringing down the curtain on February 21 in Brighton.



Talking up Antidepressants, Brett Anderson says: “If Autofiction was our punk record, Antidepressants is our post-punk record. It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.”



“This is a widescreen and ambitious record,” adds bass player Mat Osman. “It's a big stage record and it's taking it up a gear.”

Suede Antidepressants UK tour 2026

Jan 30: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Jan 31: Portsmouth Guildhall

Feb 02: Bristol Beacon

Feb 03: Guildford, G Live

Feb 05: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Feb 06: Liverpool Un Mountford Hall

Feb 07: York Barbican

Feb 09: Lincoln The Engine Shed

Feb 10: Norwich The LRC, UEA

Feb 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Feb 13: Sheffield Octagon

Feb 14: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Feb 16: Coventry HMV Empire

Feb 17: Bath Forum

Feb 19: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 20: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Feb 21: Brighton Centre

The release of Antidepressants, which can be pre-ordered here, will be accompanied by a special concert series in London by the band, staged over four nights n different venues across the Southbank Centre.



'Suede Takeover' begins at the Royal Festival Hall on September 13 and 14, with two surprise sets of Suede's fiercely loved classics, hits and brand new music. On September 17 the band will perform in the Purcell Room for an unusual and intimate off-mic evening with Suede. The residency closes on September 19 in the Queen Elizabeth Hall, with Suede’s first-ever full orchestral headline show, in collaboration with the Paraorchestra.

Talking about the four shows, Brett Anderson says, “Expect old songs, new songs, borrowed songs, blue songs, drama, melody, noise, sweat and a couple of surprises.”