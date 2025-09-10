Dee Snider at Twisted Sister's last show, at the 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Charity Gala at The Canyon on January 26, 2023 in Agoura Hills, California

Twisted Sister have announced that they'll tour the world in 2026, 55 years after forming in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey and a decade on from their final Forty and F*ck It tour show in Monterrey, Mexico.

"If you're lucky enough to be in a band that people still want to see after fifty years(!), how can you not answer the call?" asks frontman Dee Snider. "In 2026, Twisted Fucking Sister will hit stages around the world because WE STILL WANNA ROCK!"

Twisted Sister were formed by guitarist Jay Jay French and others in 1972, but it wasn't until 1976 that the musicians most associated with the band came together.

“Beginning on February 2, 1976, in a little bar called The Turtleneck Inn in Hunter Mountain, NY, Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda and I have called ourselves Twisted Sister and stood shoulder to shoulder for nearly five decades, through multiple personnel changes and thousands of performances," says French.

"We are proud to celebrate a milestone that once felt unthinkable: a 50-year anniversary!" he continues. "We have created a music and performance legacy that has and will continue to inspire millions of fans around the world. Twisted Forever, Forever Twisted!"

"Fifty years on, and Twisted Sister is still the soundtrack for every rebel with a reason and a reason to turn it up," adds guitarist Eddie Ojeda.

One man missing from the 2026 celebrations will be bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza, who originally joined the band in 1978. His place will be taken by Russell Pzütto, who played on Dee Snider's 2021 album Leave A Scar. Drummer Joe "Seven" Franco, who originally joined Twisted Sister in 1986 in place of A.J. Pero and played on the following year's Love Is for Suckers album and in Snider's Widowmaker project, will sit behind the kit.

While specific dates, cities and venues have not yet been confirmed, we do have a logo: the iconic 'TS' is now rendered in gold with a banner featuring the words "50th Anniversary" draped across it, while the Latin inscription In Afternum Contontorti, Contontorti In Afternum sits above and below. This roughly translates as 'In the Afterlife, Twisted, Twisted In the Afterlife'.

Twisted Sister stopped touring in November 2016, but did play a short, three-song set at the 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Charity Gala at The Canyon on January 26, 2023, in Agoura Hills, CA.

At the time, Snider denied that Twisted Sister would reform, saying, "You know, I've said when people retire they should leave the stage, and all those bands, I’m tired of buying ‘No More Tours’ shirts and seeing people signing contracts in blood and then they show up three years later. I don’t believe in that bullshit, so I don’t think it’s going to happen."

The band's last album was the unfortunate A Twisted Christmas, released in 2006.