Yes feat Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman reveal anniversary shows

Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman have announced a further two shows ahead of their appearance at this year’s Stone Free festival.

It was revealed in November last year that the trio would headline the Sunday at the event at London’s O2 on June 17.

And now it’s been confirmed that prior to the set, they’ll play at Newcastle’s City Hall on June 12 and the Barbican, York, on June 13 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yes.

Tickets for the two new shows will go on sale from Friday, February 23 via SeeTickets.

Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman added Yes to the band name in April last year, with vocalist Anderson saying: “It’s very simple – the fans want it, we want it, and it’s our right to use the name. Yes music is in our DNA.”

Find a list of their 2018 live shows below.

Jun 12: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Jun 13: York Barbican, UK

Jun 17: London O2 Stone Free Festival, UK

