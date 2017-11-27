Yes, feat. Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman and Roger Hodgson For Stone Free

Yes featuring Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman have been announced as headliners to the prog-friendly Sunday at this year’s Stone Free Festival at the O2, with former Supertramp singer Roger Hodgson also appearing on the bill.

The London indoor festival Stone Free has announced the headliners for its 2018 edition, set to take place at the O2 in June returning to a two-day format after last year’s single day soiree, featuring Rainbow and The Sweet. Saturday’s bill will be topped by Scorpions with support from Megadeth, while the Sunday line-up of prog-friendly acts will be headlined by Yes featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman, with support from former Supertramp mainman Roger Hodgson. The festival will take place at the 02 Arena June 16-17. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.

Joanne Shaw Taylor has also been confirmed for the festival, and further acts will be announced soon. Features returning to the festival include the Speak Easy Lounge, the Vinyl Fair, a beer garden, multiple stages throughout The O2, plus an aftershow party on Saturday and VIP packages.