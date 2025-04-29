“The revolving stage was great fun, especially when it broke down and we got the audience to push it”: If anything mostly worked out during Yes’ Union era, it was the accompanying tour

In the late 80s Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Rick Wakeman and Steve Howe were struggling to make their second ABWH record. Meanwhile Chris Squire, Trevor Rabin, Tony Kaye and Alan White were struggling to make a follow-up to 1987 Yes album Big Generator.

To the surprise of many, the musicians pooled their resources for 1991 Yes album Union. Ironically it managed to divide fans – but the associated world tour is much more fondly remembered, especially by most of those who took part. Prog asked some of the surviving members about it in 2018.

Union may well be the most debated album in the entire Yes canon. Rick Wakeman, of course, humorously called it “onion” as it reduced him to tears. However, the 84-date tour that supported the album ran in three legs over 11 months and offered an opportunity to see something they thought impossible: both Yes factions together.

Howe: It was a long tour. We did months and months and months of it.

Wakeman: We all met, the eight of us, and it was really funny. Tony and I got on great. He said, “You do whatever you want to do and I’ll just fiddle around.”

Kaye: It was certainly great playing with Rick, who happens to be one of the funniest guys in the world. It was very easy for us to sort out our parts. Same with Alan and Bill.

White: Bill and myself were pretty good, actually. We worked out who should play what. I ended up doing a major amount of the drumming and he did the frills on the top for quite a lot of it. He played Heart Of The Sunrise and very iconic things. That suited his style.

Wakeman: There was only one of Chris and Jon. We tried to integrate as much as possible. Certain things worked very well.

Kaye: I thought, “Wow, great, this is going to be cool – there’s going to be two of everything.’ Almost. In most part, everyone got on and did their thing in the band, and it was really successful on a musical level.

The best thing for me from the Union tour was that it led to the Talk album, which is my favourite Yes album Trevor Rabin

Anderson: The tour was extraordinary on so many levels. That was the saving grace around those years.

Wakeman: People found their little cliques and got on with it. It worked; it was an amazing tour. We had the revolving stage, which was great fun – especially when it broke down and we got members of the audience to push it!

Howe: “The Union tour wasn’t all bad. Places like Britain brought the discipline into Yes.

Saving My Heart - YouTube Watch On

Wakeman: I had a riotous time. I bought a van and drove around because I didn’t want to wait for Chris at airports, as much as I love him. I just drove the entire time. I had a wonderful time with all of the guys.

Anderson: Awaken being performed by eight musicians was pure magic.

Rabin: The best thing for me from the Union tour was that it led to the Talk album, which is my favourite Yes album, and I really enjoyed playing with Rick.

Howe: I know people love it. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted the Union tour line-up – that was their decision. It showed that that line-up rang the right tune.