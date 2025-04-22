Rick Wakeman To Tour US with Strictly Come Dancing’s Hayley Sanderson

Keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman’s Strictly Wakeman US tour takes place in July, featuring the vocals of Strictly Come Dancing’s Hayley Sanderson

Rick Wakeman and Hayley Sanderson
Rick Wakeman has revealed a nine-date US tour to take place in July, featuring the vocals of Strictly Come Dancing’s Hayley Sanderson.

Billed as the Strictly Wakeman tour, it opens in Richmond, VA on July 18 and ends in Phoenixville, PA on July 31, with some tickets on sale now and the remaining ones going on sale on Friday (April 26). They’re available from the venues listed below.

“Rick and Hayley have been working together for several years,” a statement notes. “He accompanied her on her 2009 album, Just Songs.

Impressed by her versatility and clarity, he invited her to sing lead vocals on a number of his shows in the UK and South America, at prestigious venues like the Royal Albert Hall, the Royal Festival Hall and the O2 Arena.

“Her awesome vocals also feature on the definitive Live At The London Palladium from 2023, and on his studio album A Gallery Of The Imagination. Rick was the person who gave her the affectionate nickname ‘Strictly’!”

“Hayley is great to work with – she has the talent to feel the music in such a way as to make all the arrangements seamless,” Wakeman himself says. “We’ve never worked in concert with just the piano and voice.

“It opens up opportunities for new arrangements of pieces from rare albums, like Make Me A Woman from The Time Machine album, and Julia and The Hymn from 1984.”

Strictly Wakeman 2025 tour dates

18/07: Richmond, VA – The National

20/07: Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

21/07: Ocean City, NJ – Ocean City Music Pier

23/07: Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

25/07: Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow Garage

26/07: Northfield Park, OH – MGM Northfield Park

29/07: Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

30/07: Poughkeepsie, NY – Bardavon Opera House

31/07: Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre

Martin Kielty
Freelance Online News Contributor

Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving intro all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.