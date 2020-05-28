Within Temptation share video for new single Entertain You

Earlier this month, Within Temptation released their new single Entertain You.

It was the band’s first material since their 2019 album Resist, with the band launching the track to give fans something new ahead of their rescheduled Worlds Collide tour with Evanescence later in the year.

Now Within Temptation have released a video for the single, with vocalist Sharon den Adel explaining: “Eventually everyone will have their own idea what the song and video are about.

“For us the inspiration comes from how we treat a certain group of people that don’t fit in our society and that we always feel a need to emphasise how much they do not fit in – so we can feel good about ourselves. We start singling them out, cornering them in all sorts of ways. Nowadays our first reaction is to film an incident instead of helping someone.

“They’re not here for our entertainment. It’s time for a bit more self-reflection and to ask ourselves why we do it and think about the consequences for the other. Awareness is hopefully a step forward to change.”

Even though Resist only launched last year, Within Temptation have plans to share new music at regular intervals, with den Adel previously telling Metal Hammer: “We’re going to release a few singles every year – at least this year and next year, and then we’re going to drop the album.

“It’s more about giving our fans something new every few months. It’s just different from how most people are doing it. We just wanted to give people new music earlier than they expected from us, and there is more to come.”

Find a full list of Within Temptation's rescheduled Worlds Collide European tour dates with Evanescence below.

Evanescence & Within Temptation rescheduled Worlds Collide tour dates

Sep 02: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Sep 03: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Sep 05: Birmingham Arena Birmingham, UK

Sep 06: London The O2, UK

Sep 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 11: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 12: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 14: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 17: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Sep 21: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Sep 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Sep 25: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 27: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 29: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Oct 01: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain (Evanescence only)