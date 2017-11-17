The story of Evanescence so far

Over two decades and four albums, Evanescence have had their share of ups and downs. Line-up changes, tons of awards, a hiatus or two and millions of record sales, it’s been a turbulent time for the gothic metallers. Led throughout by the sensational Amy Lee, Evanescence returned to our world this year with new album Synthesis – their first full-length record in six years.

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer we sit down with Amy to talk about the new record and how she fought her way to get to this point. But what has Evanescence’s journey been? Where have they come from? Here we take a look back at the past 22 years of Amy’s life, and how she became one of the biggest names in rock music.

1995

Amy Lee and Ben Moody form Evanescence after meeting at youth camp in Little Rock, Arkansas.

November 2000

The band release their first full-length demo, Origin, which they sell at shows.

January 2001

Wind-Up Records sign Evanescence after hearing the song My Immortal.

March 2003

Evanescence’s debut album, Fallen, is released. It sells an incredible 141,000 copies in its first week, and eventually goes seven times platinum in the US.

April 2003

Bring Me To Life, the lead single from Fallen, is a global hit and goes to Number One in the UK.

October 2003

Guitarist and co-founder Ben Moody splits from the band, citing “creative differences” as the reason.

February 2004

Bring Me To Life wins the Grammy Award for ‘Best Hard Rock Performance’.

August 2006

Evanescence release the stunning Call Me When You’re Sober, written about Seether frontman Shaun Morgan.

September 2006

Evanescence’s second album, The Open Door, is released and debuts at Number One in the Billboard 200 and Number Two in the UK charts.

May 2007

Drummer Rocky Gray and rhythm guitarist John LeCompt leave the band and join Ben Moody in We Are The Fallen.

June 2008

Amy receives the Songwriter Icon Award from the National Music Publishers’ Association.

September 2008

Amy sings Sally’s Song from The Nightmare Before Christmas on covers compilation album Nightmare Revisited.

February 2010

Recording of third album Evanescence is paused as the band switch producers.

August 2011

The first single from Evanescence, What You Want, is released to positive reviews.

October 2011

Evanescence sees the light of day, reaching Number One in the US and Number Four in the UK.

July 2014

Amy Lee’s son, Jack Lion Hartzler, is born.

August 2014

Amy Lee and classical composer Dave Eggar release Aftermath, the score to independent film War Story.

September 2015

Amy and Dave Eggar collaborate again on the film soundtrack Indigo Grey: The Passage.

September 2016

Inspired by motherhood, Amy records an album for children called Dream Too Much.

November 2017

Evanescence return with new album Synthesis. Read our review.

You can read the full story of Amy Lee's decade-long struggle to control her own destiny in the latest issue of Metal Hammer – on sale now.

