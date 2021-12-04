Wilderun release new video for the enigmatic new single Identifier

Boston-based prog metallers Wilderun have released a video for a radio edit of their song Identifier, which you can watch below. The song taken from the band's upcoming album Epigone, which will be released through Century Media on January 7.

"It didn't take us long to know we wanted to release this song as a single," the band explain. "With Identifier we wanted to find a way to weave classic Wilderun orchestrations with newly discovered synths and sound design, while simultaneously rejuvenating our use of folk instrumentation all in one song. We took a deep dive into our own experiences as a band and resurfaced with a new perspective that's both daunting and invigorating."

The CD and digital version of Epigone will include a bonus track; the band’s cover of Radiohead's Everything In Its Right Place, while the digital version will also have a synth mix of the track Exhaler.

Wilderun released their last album, Veil Of Imagination, back in 2017. The album was later reissued by Century media following the band's signing. The band have previously released a video for Passenger and Distraction I.

Pre-order Epigone.