Wilderun release eye-catching new video for Distraction I

Boston-based prog metallers Wilderun have released a new a video for their bradn new single Distraction I, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Epigone, which will be released through Century Media on January 7.

"Distraction I is the first movement in the four-part suite that closes the album," states Wilderun bassist Dan Müller. "Musically, Distraction I is far more straightforward than a typical Wilderun song and relies more heavily on atmosphere as a means of creating momentum throughout the track. It also is one of the more synth-heavy tracks on the record, utilizing dense tapestries of largely atonal sounds to develop a unique sonic space that is both surreal and expansive. It is the calm before the storm and the sign of things to come."

The CD and digital version of Epigone will include a bonus track; the band’s cover of Radiohead's Everything In Its Right Place, while the digital version will also have a synth mix of the track Exhaler.

“We are very proud to present our fourth studio album Epigone as our first true release on Century Media," the band state. "This has been an album in the making for many years, so it’s a relief and a pleasure to finally get it out there. We’ve learned a lot over the past three records, and applying that knowledge to these particular songs has been a very rewarding challenge.”

Wilderun released their last album, Veil Of Imagination, back in 2017. The album was later reissued by Century media following the band's signing. The band have previously released a video for Passenger.

Pre-order Epigone.