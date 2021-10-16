Wilderun return with video for brand new single Passenger

Boston-based prog metallers Wilderun have returned to action with a video for brand new song Passenger, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Epigone, which will be released through Century Media on January 7.

“Passenger is simultaneously the most immediate and the densest song on the record," the band say. "I think it hooks you in pretty quickly, but takes a good amount of replays to catch all the details. This is also one of those tracks we were excited to play live as soon as we tracked it in the studio, given the heaviness of both the band and orchestra, so I can easily imagine this becoming a staple of our setlist, but only time will tell.”

The album artwork and tracklisting for Epigone can be seen below. The CD and digital version of the record will include a bonus track; the band’s cover of Everything In Its Right Place, while the digital version will also have a synth mix of the track Exhaler.

“We are very proud to present our fourth studio album Epigone as our first true release on Century Media," they continue. "This has been an album in the making for many years, so it’s a relief and a pleasure to finally get it out there. We’ve learned a lot over the past three records, and applying that knowledge to these particular songs has been a very rewarding challenge.”

Wilderun released their last album, Veil Of Imagination, back in 2017. The album was later reissued by Century media following the band's signing.

Pre-order Epigone.

(Image credit: Century Media)

Wilderun: Epigone

1. Exhaler

2. Woolgatherer

3. Passenger

4. Identifier

5. Ambition

6. Distraction I

7. Distraction II

8. Distraction III

9. Distraction Nulla

10. Everything In Its Right Place (Bonus – only on CD & digital)

11. Exhaler (Synth Mix – Bonus – only digital)