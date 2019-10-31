Wilderun release symphonic new single O Resolution!

Wilderun have released their new single O Resolution! – the latest track from their upcoming album Veil Of Imagination.

The follow-up to 2015’s Sleep At The Edge Of The Earth will launch tomorrow (November 1), with the Boston band previously sharing the track The Tyranny Of Imagination from the record.

Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Evan Berry says: “O Resolution! really showcases the bombastic, symphonic side of the album.

“We wanted this song to fuse together the band and orchestra in an even more seamless way than past songs, giving it more of a 'wall-of-sound' feel, rather than having the different sonic textures clearly separate.

“This track displays a lot of the different elements found on Veil Of Imagination in a fairly concise presentation."

As for the lyrics, Berry explains: “This song is about the inescapable human tendency to need all things in life to come to some sort of resolution.

"I’ve noticed in my own life how difficult it is to let ambiguous and ever-changing things just be, always attempting to find some sort of conclusion or ending, whereas I think a lot of life's contentedness is found in the acceptance of the unsolved and the unknown.

“I titled it as such as a way of presenting the concept of 'resolution' as some sort of cosmic deity, in a weird way, considering it controls so much of why we act as we do, and possibly why we suffer.”

Berry, Dan Müller, Jon Teachey, Joe Gettler and Wayne Ingram will head out on tour across the US in November in support of Veil Of Imagination, which is now available to pre-order via Bandcamp.

Wilderun: Veil Of Imagination

1. The Unimaginable Zero Summer

2. O Resolution!

3. Sleeping Ambassadors Of The Sun

4. Scentless Core (Budding)

5. Far From Where Dreams Unfurl

6. Scentless Core (Fading)

7. The Tyranny Of Imagination

8. When The Fire And The Rose Were One