Whitesnake, Foreigner and Europe to tour together in 2020

Whitesnake and Foreigner have announced a six-date UK arena tour for 2020. The run of shows kicks off at London's O2 Arena on May 31, and climaxes on June 8 at Manchester Arena.

Special guests at all shows will be Europe, and tickets go on Friday at 9am.

“Thrilled beyond words we can finally come see you all in the UK!" says Whitesnake's David Coverdale. "It’s going to be one helluva night together! With our friends Foreigner and Europe! Can’t wait! See you soon!”



“We can’t wait to kick off the summer in the UK with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe," adds Foreigner's Mick Jones. "We’re looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country.”

Europe’s Joey Tempest says, "What an explosive start to the summer of 2020 for us! A UK arena tour with our friends in Whitesnake and Foreigner! Yeah! An evening of some of the biggest anthems in classic rock! We are truly honoured to be invited as special guests."

Whitesnake, Foreigner & Europe 2020 Tour

May 31: London The O2 Arena

Jun 01: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jun 03: Birmingham Arena Birmingham

Jun 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jun 06: Newcastle Utilita Aren

Jun 08: Manchester Arena