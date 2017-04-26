Mick Jones' 11 Favourite Foreigner Songs

Mick Jones knows a thing or two about songwriting. With 80 million album sales and dozens of chart hits behind him, the Foreigner mainman know more about the art of wrestling a memorable chorus from the most basic of musical ideas than, well, just about anyone.

Next month sees the release of an album compiling Foreigner’s greatest hits: 40 tracks spread across two CDs (23 tracks if you buy the vinyl version) featuring the multi-million selling Juke Box Hero, the multi-million selling Waiting For A Girl Like You, and a veritable feast of other, equally commercial juggernauts.

The album also features two tracks recorded specifically for the compilation: Give My Life For Love, and a new version of I Don’t Want To Live Without You, a song that topped Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart back in 1988.

To celebrate the album’s imminent arrival (it’s released on May 19), we asked Mick to critique his own catalogue and nominate his 10 favourite Foreigner songs. He gave us 11.

1. Blue Morning, Blue Day

One of the songs that signified the slightly dark and tense atmosphere that I felt was a very important part of our directions.

2. Spellbinder

Probably the closest we ever came to the atmosphere of a Steely Dan track (dare I say jazzy?). Smoky and seductive.

3. Cold As Ice

This was the first song I wrote and recorded on the piano. It was a landmark event in my musical history.

4. Damage Is Done

This song reiterated foreigner’s British personality: soulful, bluesy and quirky.

5. Fool For You Anyway

A simple and romantic love song with a touch of country. Definitely in my top three faves !

6. Girl On The Moon

A recent addition to our live show. A song I never get tired of hearing or playing.

7. I Don’t Want To Live Without You

The saddest song I ever wrote.

8. I Want To Know What Love Is

Amazing to see — night after night — this powerful and universal message resonating in almost every country in the world. One of the first parings of a rock band and gospel choir.

9. Juke Box Hero

This song has over the years developed into our big rock anthem; powerful and slightly satirical and the most exciting song in the show.

10. Long, Long Way From Home

First song I wrote with Lou, describing his trip to New York (where I was putting the band together) and his entry into Foreigner.

11. Urgent

Another quirky soul song, with one of the greatest sax solos by the late great Jr. Walker, and the freaky riffs supplied by Thomas Dolby.

40 by Foreigner can be ordered now.

Foreigner 40 tracklist

Disc 1

Feels Like The First Time (Radio Edit) Starrider Cold As Ice Long, Long Way From Home Headknocker Hot Blooded (Radio Edit) Double Vision (Radio Edit) Blue Morning, Blue Day Dirty White Boy (Radio Edit) Head Games Women Urgent (Radio Edit) Juke Box Hero Waiting For A Girl Like You Night Life Luanne I Want To Know What Love Is That Was Yesterday Tooth And Nail Reaction To Action (Radio Edit) Down On Love

Disc 2

Heart Turns To Stone Can’t Wait Lowdown And Dirty Soul Doctor White Lie Rain All I Need To Know Too Late When It Comes To Love Can’t Slow Down In Pieces Fool For You Anyway Say You Will Save Me Girl On The Moon (Live) Break It Up (Live) I Don’t Want To Live Without You Give My Life For Love The Flame Still Burns

