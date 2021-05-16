White Moth Black Butterfly follow their dreams with new video for Soma

Experimental pop proggers White Moth Black Butterfly have released a video for their new single Soma, which you can wacth below.

It's the second single to be taken from the band's upcoming album The Cost Of Dreaming which will be released through Kscope on May 28.

"We're excited for our fans to hear us in new and unexplored territory," says singer Daniel Tompkins. "Soma was recorded during the recent restrictions and whilst we were somewhat limited, with the help of our good friends from Dark Fable Media and Oblivion Studios we were able to produce a fitting video for the lead track from our new album.

"Soma highlights the value of time and the sacrifices that we make to be able to follow our dreams. The cost of those sacrifices can be great, but if we believe and are willing to embrace significant change head on then we can fulfil our dreams. “

The Cost Of Dreaming follows 2013's One Thousand Wings debut and 2017's Atone from the ountfit initially put together by Tompkins and Skyharbor's Keshav Dhar, and who also feature vocalist Jordan Turner, US based producer and string arranger Randy Slaugh who has previously worked with the likes of Devin Townsend, Architects and Periphery and drummer Mac Christensen, as well as featuring guest appearances from saxophonist Kenny Fong and The Contortionist’s keyboardist Eric Guenther.

The Cost Of Dreaming will be released on CD, black 180g vinyl LP and digitally.

