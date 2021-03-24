White Moth Black Butterfly return with third album The Cost Of Dreaming

Experimental pop proggers White Moth Black Butterfly have announced they will release their new album The Cost Of Dreaming through Kscope on May 28.

It's the third album following 2013's One Thousand Wings debut and 2017's Atone from the outfit initially put together by TesseracT singer Daniel Tompkins and Skyharbor's Keshav Dhar, and who also feature vocalist Jordan Turner, US based producer and string arranger Randy Slaugh who has previously worked with the likes of Devin Townsend, Architects & Periphery and drummer Mac Christensen, as weall as featuring guest appearances from saxophonist Kenny Fong and The Contortionist’s keyboardist Eric Guenther.

“Our new album The Cost Of Dreaming is something we feel just about every human being on the planet that's been affected by life changing disruption will relate strongly to," explains Tompkins. "Our nature is to always be planning, dreaming about an ideal future in which we will have ticked various boxes that define our ideal lives, often at the cost of the present. And when control over that future is seized away from us and all we are left with is the present, we realise just how much we took for granted.

"Life is surely a gift to us all throughout which we experience moments of soaring bliss and happiness, and then in a heartbeat sink into states of great trouble and suffering. Often our struggles can serve as momentous opportunities for growth, but the balance of life can often hold us back from seizing the day. We believe that this album is our greatest achievement - it's an outpouring of love and a cry for help.”

Self produced, engineered and recorded over three continents in various studios throughout the last year, The Cost Of Dreaming was written remotely. Featuring artwork from the award winning Ani Artworks (which you can view below) and for the first time procuring the vocal mixing services of an external producer in Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Skyharbor), The Cost Of Dreaming finds the band in a highly creative mood.

Fans will be able to discover a series of easter eggs within the album, providing a link between this and TesseracT’s live portals experience, demonstrating the interconnected relationships throughout the artists’ various projects.

The Cost Of Dreaming will be released on CD, black 180g vinyl LP and digitally.

Pre-order The Cost Of Dreaming.

(Image credit: Kscope)

White Moth Black Butterfly: Dreaming in May

1. Ether

2. Prayer For Rain

3. The Dreamer

4. Heavy Heart

5. Portals

6. Use You

7. Darker Days (feat. Kenny Fong)

8. Sands Of Despair

9. Under The Stars

10. Soma

11. Liberate

12. Unholy

13. Bloom (feat. Eric Guenther)

14. Spirits