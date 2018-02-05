We Are Scientists launch VR-inspired video for One In, One Out

We Are Scientists have released a virtual reality-inspired video for their new track One In, One Out.

It’s the first material lifted from the duo of guitarist and vocalist Keith Murray and bassist Chris Cain’s upcoming album Megaplex, which is due to arrive on April 27 via 100% Records.

Cain says: “In the past we’ve used our music to educate, to enlighten, to awaken people to the depth and complexity of moral concerns.

“This time, we really wanted to drop a fun-bomb. Something to dance or f*** to.”

Murray adds: “It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of honing of craft to make it to six records. The Velvet Underground never made six albums. The Smiths didn’t. Pavement, Guns N’ Roses, The Stooges – none of them could do it. So, I guess we’re just objectively better than those bands now? It’s just a mathematical fact, right?

“Van Halen made six with David Lee Roth but only four with Sammy Hagar, so I guess we’re better than Hagar-era Van Halen but only just as good as Roth-era? Which, saying it out loud, makes total sense, yeah.”

In addition, We Are Scientists have announced a UK and Ireland tour, which will get underway next month. Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the Megaplex cover art and tracklist.

We Are Scientists Megaplex tracklist

One In, One Out Notes In A Bottle Heart Is A Weapon Your Light Has Changed KIT No Wait At Five Leaves Not Another Word Now Or Never You Failed Properties Of Perception

Mar 28: Southampton The Joiners, UK

Mar 29: Stoke Sugar Mill, UK

Mar 30: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

Mar 31: Stockton On Tees Stockton Calling, UK

Apr 01: Hull The Welly, UK

May 02: Bristol The Thekla, UK

May 03: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

May 04: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

May 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 06: Birmingham Institute 3, UK

May 08: Leeds Church, UK

May 09: Manchester Gorilla, UK

May 10: Glasgow The Garage, UK

May 11: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

May 12: Dublin Academy, Ireland

May 13: Sheffield O2 Academy 2, UK