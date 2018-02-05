A Perfect Circle tease new track

A Perfect Circle have shared a short clip featuring one of their new tracks.

The band posted the clip on Twitter with the caption: “Teaser time.” It features audio played over a sheet of lyrics.

Watch it below.

A Perfect Circle have been in the studio working on their first album since 2004’s Emotive and have already premiered Disillusioned and The Doomed.

Last month, guitarist Billy Howerdel revealed that the record was close to being completed and said he expected it to be released in the “second quarter” of 2018.

He said: “We are gonna be finished imminently. I’d say in the next several weeks we will be done with this record.

“But everything exponentially happened quicker and quicker towards the end. I think we’re just getting my studio back on from being on the road.

“We are certainly past the half way point and I’d say Maynard James Keenan’s probably further along than I am musically. At least with the finished tracks.

“The songs are there but there’s tidying up to do on some stuff.”

A Perfect Circle have a number of tour dates planned throughout this summer across Europe. Find details below.

The 10 best songs by A Perfect Circle