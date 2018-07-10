The Twilight Sad return with new single and reveal tour dates

The Twilight Sad have released their brand new single titled I/m Not Here [Missing Face].

It’s the first material from the Scottish outfit since 2014’s Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave, and is expected to be on their as-yet-untitled fifth studio album which will be released early next year.

Speaking to NME about the record, guitarist Andy MacFarlane says: “It’s finished, it’s done. It’ll be out next January. It all came together really well. To me, it’s like a different band almost.

“I did a stupid thing of writing loads of music, then giving it to vocalist James Graham to write stuff over… then I deleted all the music. So then I wrote another album under it."

He adds: “I think we just needed to shake up the routine. One of our mates bought us those Brian Eno oblique strategy cards. I picked one out and it was like, ‘Delete everything, must try harder, don’t tell James.'

“The aim was to try and do stuff that we’d enjoy playing live, to make it more interesting for ourselves as well as everyone else.”

The Twilight Sad played a highlight strewn and emotional set at London’s Hyde Park last weekend, where they were invited to perform by Robert Smith as part of The Cure’s 40th birthday celebrations at the British Summer Time event.

And they’ve wasted no time in announcing further live shows for later this year, taking in dates across North America, Europe and the UK. Find a list of performances below.

Tickets will go on general sale on Thursday (July 12) at 9am, while mailing list members will have access to a pre-sale tomorrow morning at 9am.

Find a full list of dates and a stream of I/m Not Here [Missing Face] below.

The Twilight Sad 2018 tour dates

Oct 09: Los Angeles Troubador, CA

Oct 10: San Diego Casbah, CA

Oct 12: Tustin Marty’s On Newport, CA

Oct 14: San Francisco Independent, CA

Oct 17: Portland Doug Fir, OR

Oct 19: Seattle Crocodile, WA

Oct 20: Vancouver Fox, BC

Oct 25: St Paul Turf Club, MN

Oct 26: Chicago Theater On The Lake, IL

Oct 27: Toronto Velvet Underground, ON

Oct 28: Montreal Ritz, QC

Oct 30: Boston Middle East Cafe, MA

Nov 01: Brooklyn Elsewhere, NY

Nov 02: Philadelphia Boot & Saddle, PA

Nov 03: Washington U Street Music Hall, DC

Nov 10: Paris Point FMR, France

Nov 11: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Ampere, Germany

Nov 13: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Nov 15: Berlin Music & Frieden, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

Nov 17: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Nov 18: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Nov 27: London Bush Hall, UK

Nov 29: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK