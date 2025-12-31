In Memoriam: A tribute to the musicians we lost in 2025

(Image credit: Marianne Faithfull: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive | Brian Wilson: Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives | Ozzy Osbourne: Ross Marino | Ace Frehley: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG | Sly Stone: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content - all via Getty Images)

Here’s to the rock’n’rollers, among them musicians, songwriters, producers, movers, shakers and others in the music industry who sadly left us in 2025.

Thank you.

January

Wayne Osmond: August 28, 1951 – January 1, 2025

Second-oldest brother with 70s pop sensations the Osmonds

Russ North: July 22, 1965 – January 2, 2025

Former singer with Cloven Hoof and Tredegar

Ragne Wahlquist: January 23, 1955 – January 2, 2025

Frontman and guitarist with Swedish metalheads Heavy Load

Manfred Schütz: July 5, 1950 – January 3, 2025

Founder of SPV Records

Peter ‘P Fluid’ Forrest: Died January 13, 2025

Former singer with US group 24-7 Spyz

Teddy Osei: December 1, 1937 – January 14, 2025

Singer and saxophonist with Afrorock band Osibisa

David Lynch: January 20, 1946 – January 15, 2025

American filmmaker, musician and acclaimed cinematic visionary

Toby Myers: September 26, 1949 – January 16, 2025

Bassist with US pomp rockers Roadmaster, also John Mellencamp

Mike Miller: May 8, 1953 – January 18, 2025

Guitarist with Brand X, Boz Scaggs and others

Dave Bargeron: September 6, 1942 – January 18, 2025

Former trombonist with US group Blood Sweat & Tears

Garth Hudson: August 2, 1937 – January 21, 2025

The last surviving member of The Band

Keith Satchfield: Died January 21, 2025

Guitarist with NWOBHM band Fist

Barry Goldberg: December 25, 1941 – January 22, 2025

Played with Bob Dylan at Newport in 1965

Johan Slager: June 8, 1946 – January 22, 2025

Guitarist with Dutch prog-rockers Kayak

Aaron Rossi: December 6, 1980 – January 27, 2025

Former drummer with Ministry and Prong

Bruce Howe: March 17, 1947 – January 29, 2025

Bassist with Bon Scott’s pre-AC/DC band Fraternity

Marianne Faithfull: December 29, 1946 – January 30, 2025

Singer, actress, model and face of a generation

Marianne Faithfull - Something Better (Official Video) [4K] - YouTube Watch On

February

Sal Maida: July 29, 1948 – February 1, 2025

Bassist with Roxy Music, Sparks and others

Mike Ratledge: May 6, 1943 – February 5, 2025

Co-founder and keyboard player with Soft Machine

Dave Jerden: July 25, 1949 – February 5, 2025

Producer for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice In Chains and many more

Jamie Muir: July 4, 1945 – February 17, 2025

Former percussionist with King Crimson

Rick Buckler: December 6, 1955 – 17 February 2025

Drummer with The Jam

Chris Jasper: December 30, 1951 – February 23, 2025

Former member of the Isley Brothers

Roberta Flack: February 10, 1937 – February 24, 2025

Multiple Grammy-winning American chanteuse and pianist

Coburn Pharr: Died February 25, 2025

Former singer with Canadian heavies Annihilator

Gra Scoresby: March 22, 1956 – February 26, 2025

Former drummer with NWOBHM band Witchfynde

March

Joey Molland: June 21, 1947 – March 1, 2025

Last original member of Badfinger

Bob Rupe: Died March 3, 2025

Former bassist with American rock band Cracker

Roy Ayers: September 10, 1940 – March 4, 2025

Influential soul and jazz producer and composer

Brian James: February 18, 1955 – March 6, 2025

Co-founding guitarist of The Damned

Les Binks: August 8, 1951 – March 15, 2025

Drummer with Judas Priest in their halcyon years

Jesse Colin Young: November 22, 1941 – March 16, 2025

Frontman with The Youngbloods, and singer-songwriter solo artist

Marty Callner: August 25, 1946 – March 17, 2025

Director of some of rock’s most famous music videos

Bob Harvey: November 17, 1934 – March 18, 2025

Original bassist with legendary 60s band Jefferson Airplane.

Larry Tamblyn: Died March 21, 2025

Guitarist with pre-punk garage crew The Strandells

Andy Peebles: December 13, 1948 – March 22, 2025

DJ and broadcaster

Paul ‘Wags’ Wagstaff: Death announced on March 22, 2025

Former guitarist with Black Grape and Happy Mondays.

April

Kimble Rendall: Died April 2025

Founding member of quirky Australian band the Hoodoo Gurus

Chris Youlden: January 1, 1943 – April 4, 2025

Former singer with Savoy Brown

Sandy Robertson: Died April 4, 2025

Writer for the UK weekly music paper Sounds

Dave Allen: December 23, 1955 – April 5, 2025

Former bassist with the Gang Of Four

Clem Burke: November 24, 1954 – April 6, 2025

Drummer with Blondie

Ioannis Vasilopoulos: Died April 8, 2025

Record sleeve artist

Roy Thomas Baker: November 10, 1946 – April 12, 2025

Producer for Queen, Ozzy and more

Roger McLachlan: January 15, 1954 – April 16, 2025

Former bass player with Australia’s Little River Band

David Briggs: March 16, 1943 – April 22, 2025

Part of the celebrated session players Nashville Cats, and played with many music greats

David Thomas: June 14, 1953 – April 23, 2025

Frontman with America’s experimental rock band Pere Ubu

Mike Peters: February 25, 1959 – April 29, 2025

Frontman with The Alarm, and Welsh folk hero

The Alarm - Sixty Eight Guns, Top Of The Pops 22nd September 1983 - YouTube Watch On

Joe Louis Walker: December 25, 1949 – April 30, 2025

American blues guitarist, singer and songwriter

May

Tony J Liddle: June 15, 1985 – May 6, 2025

Former guitarist with NWOBHM band Blitzkrieg

James Baker: March 7, 1954 – May 6, 2025

Drummer with Aussie rock-meets-new wave band the Hoodoo Gurus

Terry Draper: September 22, 1951 – May 15, 2025

Founding member of Canadian proggers Klaatu

Mark St John: Died May 17, 2025

Ever-tenacious manager of the Pretty Things

Chris Hager: Died May 19, 2025

Former guitarist with Rough Cutt and Ratt

James Lowe: March 5, 1943 – May 22, 2025

Guitarist and vocalist with the Electric Prunes

Daniel Williams: December 12, 1985 – May 22, 2025

Ex-drummer with US metalcore band the Devil Wears Prada

Simon House: August 29, 1948 – May 25, 2025

Keyboard player and violinist for Hawkwind and Bowie

Rick Derringer: August 5, 1947 – May 26, 2025

Musician, producer and songwriter

Andrew Matheson: Died May 31, 2025

Frontman with proto-punks the Hollywood Brats

June

Colin Jerwood: Died June 2, 2025

Frontman with anarcho-punk band Conflict

Chuck Prwithus: November 2, 1963 – June 4, 2025

Drummer with US thrashers Agent Steel

Bob Andrews: June 20, 1949 – June 5, 2025

Keyboard player with pub rockers Brinsley Schwarz

Peter Jones: Died June 6, 2025

Keyboard player with the Little River Band

Sly Stone: March 15, 1943 – June 9, 2025

Band leader, early pioneer of funk, rock and psychedelic soul

Thank You - Sly and the Family Stone | The Midnight Special - YouTube Watch On

Brian Wilson: June 20, 1942 – June 11, 2025

Visionary leader of the Beach Boys

Douglas McCarthy: Died June 11, 2025

Frontman with Nitzer Ebb

Honest John Plain: April 12, 1952 – June 13, 2005

Guitarist with UK punks The Boys

James Prime: November 3, 1960 – June 19, 2025

Keyboard player with Deacon Blue

David L Hamilton: Died June 20, 2025

Original pianist with Pavlov’s Dog

Patrick Walden: October 5, 1978 – June 20, 2025

Former guitarist with Babyshambles

Mick Ralphs: March 31, 1944 – June 23, 2025

Guitarist with Mott The Hoople and Bad Company

Serge Fiori: March 4, 1952 – June 24, 2025

Vocalist/guitarist with Harmonium

July

Kevin Riddles: December 26, 1956 – July 4, 2025

Bassist with Angel Witch and Tytan

Luis Jardim: July 4, 1950 – July 4, 2025

Percussionist extraordinaire

Pete Brabbs: February 7, 1957 – July 5, 2025

Former guitarist with Tank

Antti Tammilehto: November 15, 1954 – July 6, 2025

Bassist with Finnish rock’n’rollers The Boys

Tim Cronin: Died July 8, 2025

Early member of Monster Magnet

Tom Deluca: October 26, 1954 – July 10, 2025

Much-loved US melodic rock artist

David Kaff: April 17, 1946 – July 11, 2025

A.k.a. keyboard player Viv Savage with Spinal Tap

Matt Keil: July 24, 1985 – July 12, 2025

Ex-member of Canadian melodic hardcore band Comeback Kid

Dave Cousins: January 7, 1940 – July 13, 2025

Frontman with veteran folk-meets-prog band Strawbs

Alan Bergman: September 11, 1925 – July 17, 2025

Noted American songwriter

John ‘Poli’ Palmer: May 26, 1943 – July 21, 2025 Multi-instrumentalist with Family

George Kooymans: March 11, 1948 – July 22, 2025

Co-founding guitarist with Golden Earring

Ozzy Osbourne: December 3, 1948 – July 22, 2025

The Prince Of Darkness

OZZY OSBOURNE - "Mama, I'm Coming Home" (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Barbara Pendleton: Died July 27, 2025

Co-founder of London’s legendary Marquee club

Paul Mario Day: April 19, 1956 – July 29, 2025

Singer with Iron Maiden, More and Sweet

August

Michael Fisher: Died August 2025

The ‘Magic Man’ and early manager of Heart

David Roach: Died August 1, 2025

Frontman with Californian hard rockers Junkyard

Terry Reid: November 13, 1949 – August 4, 2025

Singer and guitarist, aka Superlungs

Ian Ellis: October 7, 1944 – August 4, 2025

Bass player with Savoy Brown

Larry Gillstrom: Died August 4, 2025

Guitarist with Canadian hard rockers Kick Axe

Harry Hill: Died August 6, 2025

Drummer with NWOBHM band Fist

Bobby Whitlock: March 18, 1948 – August 10, 2025

Keyboard player and guitarist with Derek And The Dominos

Ronnie Rendell Jr: February 10, 1937 – August 12, 2025

The man aflame on the cover of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here

Brent Hinds: January 16, 1974 – August 20, 2025

Former guitarist with Mastodon

Jim Kimball: Died August 27, 2025

Ex-drummer with The Jesus Lizard

September

Viv Prince: August 9, 1941 – September 2025

Former drummer with The Pretty Things

Tony Beard: Died September 2025

Popular session drummer

Steve Whalley: Died September 2025

Former member of Slade II and Sad Café

Mark Volman: April 19, 1947 – September 5, 2025

Member of The Turtles and vocal duo Flo & Eddie

Bruce Loose: Died September 5, 2025

Co-lead singer and bassist with Amrican punk band Flipper

Rick Davies: July 22, 1944 – September 6, 2025

Co-founder, keyboard player and vocalist with Supertramp

Goodbye Stranger - Supertramp | The Midnight Special - YouTube Watch On

Allen Blickle: Death reported September 7, 2025

Former drummer with Baroness

Tomas Lindberg: October 16, 1972 – September 16, 2025

Frontman with death-metal veterans At The Gates

Sonny Curtis: May 9, 1937 – September 19, 2025

Member of Buddy Holly’s Crickets

Danny Thompson: April 4, 1939 – September 23, 2025

Co-founding bass player with Pentangle

Chris Dreja: November 11, 1946 – September 25, 2025

Founding guitarist and sometime bassist with The Yardbirds

October

Ace Finchum: January 19, 1963 – October 2025

Former drummer with Tigertailz

Edward Reekers: May 24, 1957 – October 7, 2025

Frontman with Dutch prog rockers Kayak

John Lodge: July 20, 1943 – October 10, 2025

Bass player and vocalist with The Moody Blues

Thommy Price: December 9, 1956 – October 10, 2025

Vastly experienced drummer who played with Joan Jett and Billy Idol

John Waterhouse: October 6, 1950 – October 12, 2025

Former guitarist with UK hard rockers Demon

Ace Frehley: April 27, 1951 – October 16, 2025

Founder member and guitarist with Kiss

Ace Frehley - 10,000 Volts (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Sam Rivers: September 2, 1977 – October 18, 2025

Founding bassis and backing vocalist with Limp Bizkit

Chris Turner: Died October 23, 2025

Guitarist with pioneering Aussie rockers Buffalo and Rose Tattoo

Marcie Free: April 12, 1954 – October 24, 2025

American singer with King Kobra, Signal and Unruly Child

Scott Sorry: October 30, 1978 – October 30, 2025

Bassist with The Wildhearts, Amen, Brides Of Destruction and Sorry and the Sinatras.

November

Joseph Byrd: December 19, 1937 – November 2, 2025

Multi-instrumentalist with psychedelic rockers The United States Of America

Donna Jean Godchaux: August 22, 1947 – November 2, 2025

Singer with the Grateful Dead and the Jerry Garcia Band

Robert Taylor: April 16, 1951 – November 4, 2025

Guitarist with New Zealand proggers-turned-pop-rockers Dragon

Gilson Lavis: June 27, 1951 – November 5, 2025

Drummer with Squeeze

Chris Bradley: Died November 6, 2025

Vocalist and bass player with NWOBHM stalwarts Savage

Hilly Michaels: July 3, 1948 – November 15, 2025

Drummer with seventies-era Sparks

Mani: November 16, 1962 – November 20, 2025

Bassist with the Stone Roses and Primal Scream

Bob “Bongo” Starkie: July 16, 1952 – November 28, 2025

Guitarist for the Australian rock band Skyhooks

December

Steve Cropper: October 21, 1941 – December 3, 2025

Guitarist, producer, songwriter, leader of Booker T. & the M.G.'s

Tetsu Yamauchi: October 21, 1946 – December 4, 2025

Bassist with Free and the Faces

Joe Ely: February 9, 1947 – December 15, 2025

Pioneering progressive country singer, songwriter and guitarist

Mick Abrahams: April 7, 1943 – December 19, 2025

English guitarist with Jethro Tull and Blodwyn Pig

Chris Rea: March 4, 1951 – December 22, 2025

English singer-songwriter, forever driving home for Christmas

Perry Bamonte: September 3, 1960 – December 24, 2025

Two-time guitarist and keyboardist with The Cure

Howie Klein: February 20, 1948 – December 24, 2025

A&R giant and longtime head of Reprise Records