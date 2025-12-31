In Memoriam: A tribute to the musicians we lost in 2025
Musicians who travelled up to the great gig in the sky in 2025 include Ozzy Osbourne, Brian Wilson, Ace Frehley, Sly Stone, Marianne Faithfull and many more
Here’s to the rock’n’rollers, among them musicians, songwriters, producers, movers, shakers and others in the music industry who sadly left us in 2025.
Thank you.
January
Wayne Osmond: August 28, 1951 – January 1, 2025
Second-oldest brother with 70s pop sensations the Osmonds
Russ North: July 22, 1965 – January 2, 2025
Former singer with Cloven Hoof and Tredegar
Ragne Wahlquist: January 23, 1955 – January 2, 2025
Frontman and guitarist with Swedish metalheads Heavy Load
Manfred Schütz: July 5, 1950 – January 3, 2025
Founder of SPV Records
Peter ‘P Fluid’ Forrest: Died January 13, 2025
Former singer with US group 24-7 Spyz
Teddy Osei: December 1, 1937 – January 14, 2025
Singer and saxophonist with Afrorock band Osibisa
David Lynch: January 20, 1946 – January 15, 2025
American filmmaker, musician and acclaimed cinematic visionary
Toby Myers: September 26, 1949 – January 16, 2025
Bassist with US pomp rockers Roadmaster, also John Mellencamp
Mike Miller: May 8, 1953 – January 18, 2025
Guitarist with Brand X, Boz Scaggs and others
Dave Bargeron: September 6, 1942 – January 18, 2025
Former trombonist with US group Blood Sweat & Tears
Garth Hudson: August 2, 1937 – January 21, 2025
The last surviving member of The Band
Keith Satchfield: Died January 21, 2025
Guitarist with NWOBHM band Fist
Barry Goldberg: December 25, 1941 – January 22, 2025
Played with Bob Dylan at Newport in 1965
Johan Slager: June 8, 1946 – January 22, 2025
Guitarist with Dutch prog-rockers Kayak
Aaron Rossi: December 6, 1980 – January 27, 2025
Former drummer with Ministry and Prong
Bruce Howe: March 17, 1947 – January 29, 2025
Bassist with Bon Scott’s pre-AC/DC band Fraternity
Marianne Faithfull: December 29, 1946 – January 30, 2025
Singer, actress, model and face of a generation
February
Sal Maida: July 29, 1948 – February 1, 2025
Bassist with Roxy Music, Sparks and others
Mike Ratledge: May 6, 1943 – February 5, 2025
Co-founder and keyboard player with Soft Machine
Dave Jerden: July 25, 1949 – February 5, 2025
Producer for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice In Chains and many more
Jamie Muir: July 4, 1945 – February 17, 2025
Former percussionist with King Crimson
Rick Buckler: December 6, 1955 – 17 February 2025
Drummer with The Jam
Chris Jasper: December 30, 1951 – February 23, 2025
Former member of the Isley Brothers
Roberta Flack: February 10, 1937 – February 24, 2025
Multiple Grammy-winning American chanteuse and pianist
Coburn Pharr: Died February 25, 2025
Former singer with Canadian heavies Annihilator
Gra Scoresby: March 22, 1956 – February 26, 2025
Former drummer with NWOBHM band Witchfynde
March
Joey Molland: June 21, 1947 – March 1, 2025
Last original member of Badfinger
Bob Rupe: Died March 3, 2025
Former bassist with American rock band Cracker
Roy Ayers: September 10, 1940 – March 4, 2025
Influential soul and jazz producer and composer
Brian James: February 18, 1955 – March 6, 2025
Co-founding guitarist of The Damned
Les Binks: August 8, 1951 – March 15, 2025
Drummer with Judas Priest in their halcyon years
Jesse Colin Young: November 22, 1941 – March 16, 2025
Frontman with The Youngbloods, and singer-songwriter solo artist
Marty Callner: August 25, 1946 – March 17, 2025
Director of some of rock’s most famous music videos
Bob Harvey: November 17, 1934 – March 18, 2025
Original bassist with legendary 60s band Jefferson Airplane.
Larry Tamblyn: Died March 21, 2025
Guitarist with pre-punk garage crew The Strandells
Andy Peebles: December 13, 1948 – March 22, 2025
DJ and broadcaster
Paul ‘Wags’ Wagstaff: Death announced on March 22, 2025
Former guitarist with Black Grape and Happy Mondays.
April
Kimble Rendall: Died April 2025
Founding member of quirky Australian band the Hoodoo Gurus
Chris Youlden: January 1, 1943 – April 4, 2025
Former singer with Savoy Brown
Sandy Robertson: Died April 4, 2025
Writer for the UK weekly music paper Sounds
Dave Allen: December 23, 1955 – April 5, 2025
Former bassist with the Gang Of Four
Clem Burke: November 24, 1954 – April 6, 2025
Drummer with Blondie
Ioannis Vasilopoulos: Died April 8, 2025
Record sleeve artist
Roy Thomas Baker: November 10, 1946 – April 12, 2025
Producer for Queen, Ozzy and more
Roger McLachlan: January 15, 1954 – April 16, 2025
Former bass player with Australia’s Little River Band
David Briggs: March 16, 1943 – April 22, 2025
Part of the celebrated session players Nashville Cats, and played with many music greats
David Thomas: June 14, 1953 – April 23, 2025
Frontman with America’s experimental rock band Pere Ubu
Mike Peters: February 25, 1959 – April 29, 2025
Frontman with The Alarm, and Welsh folk hero
Joe Louis Walker: December 25, 1949 – April 30, 2025
American blues guitarist, singer and songwriter
May
Tony J Liddle: June 15, 1985 – May 6, 2025
Former guitarist with NWOBHM band Blitzkrieg
James Baker: March 7, 1954 – May 6, 2025
Drummer with Aussie rock-meets-new wave band the Hoodoo Gurus
Terry Draper: September 22, 1951 – May 15, 2025
Founding member of Canadian proggers Klaatu
Mark St John: Died May 17, 2025
Ever-tenacious manager of the Pretty Things
Chris Hager: Died May 19, 2025
Former guitarist with Rough Cutt and Ratt
James Lowe: March 5, 1943 – May 22, 2025
Guitarist and vocalist with the Electric Prunes
Daniel Williams: December 12, 1985 – May 22, 2025
Ex-drummer with US metalcore band the Devil Wears Prada
Simon House: August 29, 1948 – May 25, 2025
Keyboard player and violinist for Hawkwind and Bowie
Rick Derringer: August 5, 1947 – May 26, 2025
Musician, producer and songwriter
Andrew Matheson: Died May 31, 2025
Frontman with proto-punks the Hollywood Brats
June
Colin Jerwood: Died June 2, 2025
Frontman with anarcho-punk band Conflict
Chuck Prwithus: November 2, 1963 – June 4, 2025
Drummer with US thrashers Agent Steel
Bob Andrews: June 20, 1949 – June 5, 2025
Keyboard player with pub rockers Brinsley Schwarz
Peter Jones: Died June 6, 2025
Keyboard player with the Little River Band
Sly Stone: March 15, 1943 – June 9, 2025
Band leader, early pioneer of funk, rock and psychedelic soul
Brian Wilson: June 20, 1942 – June 11, 2025
Visionary leader of the Beach Boys
Douglas McCarthy: Died June 11, 2025
Frontman with Nitzer Ebb
Honest John Plain: April 12, 1952 – June 13, 2005
Guitarist with UK punks The Boys
James Prime: November 3, 1960 – June 19, 2025
Keyboard player with Deacon Blue
David L Hamilton: Died June 20, 2025
Original pianist with Pavlov’s Dog
Patrick Walden: October 5, 1978 – June 20, 2025
Former guitarist with Babyshambles
Mick Ralphs: March 31, 1944 – June 23, 2025
Guitarist with Mott The Hoople and Bad Company
Serge Fiori: March 4, 1952 – June 24, 2025
Vocalist/guitarist with Harmonium
July
Kevin Riddles: December 26, 1956 – July 4, 2025
Bassist with Angel Witch and Tytan
Luis Jardim: July 4, 1950 – July 4, 2025
Percussionist extraordinaire
Pete Brabbs: February 7, 1957 – July 5, 2025
Former guitarist with Tank
Antti Tammilehto: November 15, 1954 – July 6, 2025
Bassist with Finnish rock’n’rollers The Boys
Tim Cronin: Died July 8, 2025
Early member of Monster Magnet
Tom Deluca: October 26, 1954 – July 10, 2025
Much-loved US melodic rock artist
David Kaff: April 17, 1946 – July 11, 2025
A.k.a. keyboard player Viv Savage with Spinal Tap
Matt Keil: July 24, 1985 – July 12, 2025
Ex-member of Canadian melodic hardcore band Comeback Kid
Dave Cousins: January 7, 1940 – July 13, 2025
Frontman with veteran folk-meets-prog band Strawbs
Alan Bergman: September 11, 1925 – July 17, 2025
Noted American songwriter
John ‘Poli’ Palmer: May 26, 1943 – July 21, 2025 Multi-instrumentalist with Family
George Kooymans: March 11, 1948 – July 22, 2025
Co-founding guitarist with Golden Earring
Ozzy Osbourne: December 3, 1948 – July 22, 2025
The Prince Of Darkness
Barbara Pendleton: Died July 27, 2025
Co-founder of London’s legendary Marquee club
Paul Mario Day: April 19, 1956 – July 29, 2025
Singer with Iron Maiden, More and Sweet
August
Michael Fisher: Died August 2025
The ‘Magic Man’ and early manager of Heart
David Roach: Died August 1, 2025
Frontman with Californian hard rockers Junkyard
Terry Reid: November 13, 1949 – August 4, 2025
Singer and guitarist, aka Superlungs
Ian Ellis: October 7, 1944 – August 4, 2025
Bass player with Savoy Brown
Larry Gillstrom: Died August 4, 2025
Guitarist with Canadian hard rockers Kick Axe
Harry Hill: Died August 6, 2025
Drummer with NWOBHM band Fist
Bobby Whitlock: March 18, 1948 – August 10, 2025
Keyboard player and guitarist with Derek And The Dominos
Ronnie Rendell Jr: February 10, 1937 – August 12, 2025
The man aflame on the cover of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here
Brent Hinds: January 16, 1974 – August 20, 2025
Former guitarist with Mastodon
Jim Kimball: Died August 27, 2025
Ex-drummer with The Jesus Lizard
September
Viv Prince: August 9, 1941 – September 2025
Former drummer with The Pretty Things
Tony Beard: Died September 2025
Popular session drummer
Steve Whalley: Died September 2025
Former member of Slade II and Sad Café
Mark Volman: April 19, 1947 – September 5, 2025
Member of The Turtles and vocal duo Flo & Eddie
Bruce Loose: Died September 5, 2025
Co-lead singer and bassist with Amrican punk band Flipper
Rick Davies: July 22, 1944 – September 6, 2025
Co-founder, keyboard player and vocalist with Supertramp
Allen Blickle: Death reported September 7, 2025
Former drummer with Baroness
Tomas Lindberg: October 16, 1972 – September 16, 2025
Frontman with death-metal veterans At The Gates
Sonny Curtis: May 9, 1937 – September 19, 2025
Member of Buddy Holly’s Crickets
Danny Thompson: April 4, 1939 – September 23, 2025
Co-founding bass player with Pentangle
Chris Dreja: November 11, 1946 – September 25, 2025
Founding guitarist and sometime bassist with The Yardbirds
October
Ace Finchum: January 19, 1963 – October 2025
Former drummer with Tigertailz
Edward Reekers: May 24, 1957 – October 7, 2025
Frontman with Dutch prog rockers Kayak
John Lodge: July 20, 1943 – October 10, 2025
Bass player and vocalist with The Moody Blues
Thommy Price: December 9, 1956 – October 10, 2025
Vastly experienced drummer who played with Joan Jett and Billy Idol
John Waterhouse: October 6, 1950 – October 12, 2025
Former guitarist with UK hard rockers Demon
Ace Frehley: April 27, 1951 – October 16, 2025
Founder member and guitarist with Kiss
Sam Rivers: September 2, 1977 – October 18, 2025
Founding bassis and backing vocalist with Limp Bizkit
Chris Turner: Died October 23, 2025
Guitarist with pioneering Aussie rockers Buffalo and Rose Tattoo
Marcie Free: April 12, 1954 – October 24, 2025
American singer with King Kobra, Signal and Unruly Child
Scott Sorry: October 30, 1978 – October 30, 2025
Bassist with The Wildhearts, Amen, Brides Of Destruction and Sorry and the Sinatras.
November
Joseph Byrd: December 19, 1937 – November 2, 2025
Multi-instrumentalist with psychedelic rockers The United States Of America
Donna Jean Godchaux: August 22, 1947 – November 2, 2025
Singer with the Grateful Dead and the Jerry Garcia Band
Robert Taylor: April 16, 1951 – November 4, 2025
Guitarist with New Zealand proggers-turned-pop-rockers Dragon
Gilson Lavis: June 27, 1951 – November 5, 2025
Drummer with Squeeze
Chris Bradley: Died November 6, 2025
Vocalist and bass player with NWOBHM stalwarts Savage
Hilly Michaels: July 3, 1948 – November 15, 2025
Drummer with seventies-era Sparks
Mani: November 16, 1962 – November 20, 2025
Bassist with the Stone Roses and Primal Scream
Bob “Bongo” Starkie: July 16, 1952 – November 28, 2025
Guitarist for the Australian rock band Skyhooks
December
Steve Cropper: October 21, 1941 – December 3, 2025
Guitarist, producer, songwriter, leader of Booker T. & the M.G.'s
Tetsu Yamauchi: October 21, 1946 – December 4, 2025
Bassist with Free and the Faces
Joe Ely: February 9, 1947 – December 15, 2025
Pioneering progressive country singer, songwriter and guitarist
Mick Abrahams: April 7, 1943 – December 19, 2025
English guitarist with Jethro Tull and Blodwyn Pig
Chris Rea: March 4, 1951 – December 22, 2025
English singer-songwriter, forever driving home for Christmas
Perry Bamonte: September 3, 1960 – December 24, 2025
Two-time guitarist and keyboardist with The Cure
Howie Klein: February 20, 1948 – December 24, 2025
A&R giant and longtime head of Reprise Records
