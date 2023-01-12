Watch the video for new Fucked Up single I Think I Might Be Weird

By Paul Brannigan
published

Toronto hardcore quintet Fucked Up share another single from their forthcoming album One Day, announce UK tour

Fucked Up, 2022
Fucked Up have shared a third song from their forthcoming album One Day.

The release of I Think I Might Be Weird follows on from the October release of the album's title track, and the November release of Found. One Day derives its title from the fact that it was written and recorded in just 24 hours, an idea credited to guitarist Mike Haliechuk, who conceived the concept back in 2019.  

“After you’ve been in a band for this long, you lose track of what your sound actually is," the guitarist admits in a group statement. “Twenty-four hours can feel like a long time, but you can get a lot done then, too. It can feel like forever and one minute at the same time. If you work on something for one day, it can end up being really special.”

Drummer Jonah Falco says that the record is “about how we see time passing in our lives.” “It represents the realisation of what Fucked Up’s songwriting process has always been, which is the genesis of an idea from one person spread to other members. All of the development happened spontaneously with this album, which meant no time to second-guess. You had to be confident.”

Watch the video for I Think I Might Be Weird below:

The Canadian band will tour the UK in March, calling at:

Mar 09: Bristol, Fleece
Mar 10: Exeter, Cavern
Mar 11: Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
Mar 12: Sheffield, Leadmill 2
Mar 13: Newcastle, Cluny
Mar 14: Glasgow, Room 2
Mar 15: Manchester, Deaf Institute
Mar 16: Nottingham, Bodega Social Club
Mar 17: Brighton Patterns
Mar 18: London, Lafayette

