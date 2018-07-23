Fucked Up announce new album Dose Your Dreams

Fucked Up - Dose Your Dreams tracklisting 1. None of Your Business Man

2. Raise Your Voice Joyce

3. Tell Me What You See

4. Normal People

5. Torch to Light

6. Talking Pictures

7. House of Keys

8. Dose Your Dreams

9. Living in a Simulation

10. I Don’t Wanna Live in This World Anymore

11. How to Die Happy

12. Two I’s Closed

13. The One I Want Will Come for Me

14. Mechanical Bull

15. Accelerate

16. Came Down Wrong

17. Love Is an Island in the Sea

18. Joy Stops Time

Fucked Up have announced that they'll be releasing a new studio album later this year.

Titled Dose Your Dreams, it’s scheduled for release on October 05 via Merge Records. The follow up to 2014's Glass Boys, it's their first new material to be released in four years.

Composer Owen Pallett, who contributed to the record, says: "I was sent an unfinished version of Dose Your Dreams so that I might contribute string parts. I couldn’t stop listening to the rough mixes I received. A friend asked me how the record was. I replied, 'My God, Fucked Up have made their Screamadelica.'

"And psych-rock-groove it is. The drums mixed wide, propensity for drones, for delay pedal, for repetition, groove. The politics and aesthetics of hardcore married to an 'open format' approach to genre. Elements of doo-wop, krautrock, groove, digital hardcore."

Listen to new single Raise Your Voice Joyce below. Fucked Up head out on tour next month – find full dates below.

Aug 03: Hangar (Visions Festival), London, UK

Aug 04: CanelaParty, Málaga, ES

Sep 14: Rifflandia Festival, Victoria, BC, Canada

Oct 19: Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, Canada

Nov 03: The 27 Club, Ottawa, Canada

Nov 04: La Sala Rossa, Montreal, Canada

Nov 05: ArtsRiot, Burlington, VT, Canada

Nov 06: Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA, USA

Nov 08: Market Hotel, Brooklyn, NY, USA

Nov 09: First Unitarian Church, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Nov 10: Rock & Roll Hotel, Washington, DC, USA

Nov 11: Kings, Raleigh, NC, USA

Nov 12: The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage), Atlanta, GA, USA

Nov 13: The High Watt, Nashville, TN, USA

Dec 04: The Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ, USA

Dec 05: Soda Bar, San Diego, CA, USA

Dec 06: Echoplex, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Dec 07: The Glass House, Pomona, CA, USA

Dec 08: Cornerstone, Berkeley, CA, USA

Dec 10: Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR, USA

Dec 11: The Crocodile, Seattle, WA, USA

Dec 12: Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC, Canada