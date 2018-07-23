Fucked Up announce new album Dose Your Dreams

Fucked Up - Dose Your Dreams tracklisting
1. None of Your Business Man
2. Raise Your Voice Joyce
3. Tell Me What You See
4. Normal People
5. Torch to Light
6. Talking Pictures
7. House of Keys
8. Dose Your Dreams
9. Living in a Simulation
10. I Don’t Wanna Live in This World Anymore
11. How to Die Happy
12. Two I’s Closed
13. The One I Want Will Come for Me
14. Mechanical Bull
15. Accelerate
16. Came Down Wrong
17. Love Is an Island in the Sea
18. Joy Stops Time
Fucked Up have announced that they'll be releasing a new studio album later this year.
Titled Dose Your Dreams, it’s scheduled for release on October 05 via Merge Records. The follow up to 2014's Glass Boys, it's their first new material to be released in four years.
Composer Owen Pallett, who contributed to the record, says: "I was sent an unfinished version of Dose Your Dreams so that I might contribute string parts. I couldn’t stop listening to the rough mixes I received. A friend asked me how the record was. I replied, 'My God, Fucked Up have made their Screamadelica.'
"And psych-rock-groove it is. The drums mixed wide, propensity for drones, for delay pedal, for repetition, groove. The politics and aesthetics of hardcore married to an 'open format' approach to genre. Elements of doo-wop, krautrock, groove, digital hardcore."
Listen to new single Raise Your Voice Joyce below. Fucked Up head out on tour next month – find full dates below.
Fucked Up tour dates
Aug 03: Hangar (Visions Festival), London, UK
Aug 04: CanelaParty, Málaga, ES
Sep 14: Rifflandia Festival, Victoria, BC, Canada
Oct 19: Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, Canada
Nov 03: The 27 Club, Ottawa, Canada
Nov 04: La Sala Rossa, Montreal, Canada
Nov 05: ArtsRiot, Burlington, VT, Canada
Nov 06: Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA, USA
Nov 08: Market Hotel, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Nov 09: First Unitarian Church, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Nov 10: Rock & Roll Hotel, Washington, DC, USA
Nov 11: Kings, Raleigh, NC, USA
Nov 12: The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage), Atlanta, GA, USA
Nov 13: The High Watt, Nashville, TN, USA
Dec 04: The Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ, USA
Dec 05: Soda Bar, San Diego, CA, USA
Dec 06: Echoplex, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Dec 07: The Glass House, Pomona, CA, USA
Dec 08: Cornerstone, Berkeley, CA, USA
Dec 10: Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR, USA
Dec 11: The Crocodile, Seattle, WA, USA
Dec 12: Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC, Canada