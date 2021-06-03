Watch the trailer for Idles documentary Don’t Go Gentle, hitting cinemas in July

Idles will have their their documentary film, Don’t Go Gentle, screened in UK cinemas next month.

Ahead of the film’s official July 2 release, there will also be number of regional preview screenings for Don’t Go Gentle from June 23-30, some augmented by Q&A sessions with the film-makers. Tickets are on sale now.

Directed by Mark Archer, the film synopsis reads: ‘Don’t Go Gentle captures the 10 year journey of IDLES’ struggle, grief and moving determination. Exploring their vulnerabilities through their experience, lyrics and sound, we learn the reasons why these five individuals have connected with legions of people across the world. We see just how that relationship unfolds in the most courageous and positive of human ways.’



‘In a time when the ground is shifting beneath our feet, where open communication and truthful reflection are more vital than ever, we journey with lead singer Joe Talbot and the band as they tear across stages, knocking down stereotypes, empowering fans to talk about mental health and the realities we may not feel comfortable to speak about.’

The documentary will be available to stream via VOD from August 6, and can be pre-ordered here.

Idles recently released a cover of Gang Of Four’s Damaged Goods, taken from the forthcoming trobute album The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four.



The band will play two shows on a single day in September, an afternoon slot at the inaugural Wide Awake festival at London’s Brockwell Park on September 3, before headlining an Idles On The Downs event in their Bristol hometown that same evening.