Watch The Beatles: Get Back for less with this sweet-sounding Disney+ deal - one month for just £1.99

Disney are celebrating the second annual Disney+ Day with a huge saving for new subscribers. From now up until September 19, you can grab a one-month subscription for just £1.99 (opens in new tab) - that's a significant drop from the usual monthly price of £7.99.

Disney+ (opens in new tab) is the home of acclaimed Beatles documentary Get Back, the wild Pam & Tommy and the Danny Boyle-directed Sex Pistols drama Pistol.

You'll also find a whole range of other content on Disney+ including the entire Star Wars saga, all the Marvel films and series, Pixar movies and shorts, the Star channel which is crammed with documentaries, TV favourites and more, National Geographic and of course more Disney content than you can shake a stick at.

There's more to Disney+ than just cartoons and family favourites. There's music documentaries, the entire Star Wars saga, all the Marvel content you could possibly want and more.

Disney+ Day is also the occasion when new content on the TV and film streaming service is revealed and so far that includes Thor: Love And Thunder which is now available to watch at no extra cost on the channel, as is Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks.

Pixar's Cars On The Road, with Owen Wilson, is now available and there's also a behind the scenes look at hit Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Also new on Disney+ is National Geographic's Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Star's Mike Tyson documentary Mike and the romantic comedy Wedding Season.

There's also an exclusive Disney+ Day short from The Simpsons.

If you sign up for the £1.99 Disney+ deal, be aware that your subscription will auto-renew at £7.99 a month at the end of your month-long period.