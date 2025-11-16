AC/DC bring earthquake-level noise to first Australian show in 10 years

AC/DC's first Australian show in 10 years registered earthquake-level vibrations in Melbourne.

The rock giants performed at the massive 100,000 capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday (November 12) as they opened the Australian leg of their PWR UP tour.

And the noise coupled with vibrations caused by the thrilled crowd bouncing in unision triggered earthquake-measuring equipment in the city.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reports that chief scientist at Melbourne's Seismology Research Centre, Adam Pascale, said: "The sound waves that people were experiencing nearby and feeling something through their bodies, that’s the equivalent to what our seismographs feel. We’re picking up the ground motion, we’re not picking up the sound from the air.

"So you’ve got speakers on the ground pumping out vibrations and that gets transmitted through the ground, but also the crowd jumping up and down is feeding energy into the ground."

A resident who lives 10km away from the MCG reported they could hear the gig.

The set saw AC/DC perform Bon Scott-era track Jailbreak live for the first time in 34 years, as well as If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) and Riff Raff.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ACDC - Jailbreak - 12 Nov 2025, Melbourne MCG - YouTube Watch On

ACDC - You shook me all night long - 12 Nov 2025, Melbourne MCG - YouTube Watch On

Nov 16: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Nov 21: Sydney Accord Stadium

Nov 25: Sydney Accord Stadium

Nov 30: Adelaide Grand Final

Dec 04: Perth Optus Stadium

Dec 08: Perth Optus Stadium

Dec 14: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

Dec 18: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

AC/DC’s Melbourne, Australia, November 12, 2025 setlist

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)

Back In Black

Demon Fire

Shot Down In Flames

Thunderstruck

Have A Drink On Me

Hells Bells

Shot In The Dark

Stiff Upper Lip

Highway To Hell

Shoot To Thrill

Sin City

Jailbreak

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

High Voltage

Riff Raff

You Shook Me All Night Long

Whole Lotta Rosie

Let There Be Rock

T.N.T.

For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)