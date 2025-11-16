AC/DC bring earthquake-level noise to first Australian show in 10 years
Residents of Melbourne who live miles away from venue were shook all night long by AC/DC's seismic return
AC/DC's first Australian show in 10 years registered earthquake-level vibrations in Melbourne.
The rock giants performed at the massive 100,000 capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday (November 12) as they opened the Australian leg of their PWR UP tour.
And the noise coupled with vibrations caused by the thrilled crowd bouncing in unision triggered earthquake-measuring equipment in the city.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reports that chief scientist at Melbourne's Seismology Research Centre, Adam Pascale, said: "The sound waves that people were experiencing nearby and feeling something through their bodies, that’s the equivalent to what our seismographs feel. We’re picking up the ground motion, we’re not picking up the sound from the air.
"So you’ve got speakers on the ground pumping out vibrations and that gets transmitted through the ground, but also the crowd jumping up and down is feeding energy into the ground."
A resident who lives 10km away from the MCG reported they could hear the gig.
The set saw AC/DC perform Bon Scott-era track Jailbreak live for the first time in 34 years, as well as If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) and Riff Raff.
AC/DC PWR UP Australia tour dates
Nov 16: Melbourne Cricket Ground
Nov 21: Sydney Accord Stadium
Nov 25: Sydney Accord Stadium
Nov 30: Adelaide Grand Final
Dec 04: Perth Optus Stadium
Dec 08: Perth Optus Stadium
Dec 14: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium
Dec 18: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium
AC/DC’s Melbourne, Australia, November 12, 2025 setlist
If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)
Back In Black
Demon Fire
Shot Down In Flames
Thunderstruck
Have A Drink On Me
Hells Bells
Shot In The Dark
Stiff Upper Lip
Highway To Hell
Shoot To Thrill
Sin City
Jailbreak
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
High Voltage
Riff Raff
You Shook Me All Night Long
Whole Lotta Rosie
Let There Be Rock
T.N.T.
For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)
