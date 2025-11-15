Watch unmasked Kiss pay emotional tribute to late Ace Frehley at Las Vegas show

Kiss launched their Kiss Kruise: Land-locked in Vegas three-night residency at Virgin Hotels with an emotional tribute to their former guitarist Ace Frehley.

Frontman Paul Stanley asked the crowd on Friday night (14 November) to join the unmasked band in remembering Ace, who died last month at the age of 74 after a fall at home.

Fans in Vegas were handed electric candles before the show.

Stanley said: "Before we get going, we just wanted to take a moment to think about somebody who was at the foundation of this band. We're talking about Ace.

"Why don't we take a moment, a little quiet, think about him looking down on us. Let's have a moment for Ace. Candles up."

The outdoor acoustic set was the first time Kiss have performed together since the farewell tour in 2023. They will perform an electric show tonight (Saturday 15 November).

After Frehley's death in October, Stanley and bassist Gene SImmons said in a statement: "We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.

"He is and will always be a part of Kiss’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss said: "With a broken heart and deep, deep sadness, my brother Ace Frehley has passed away. He died peacefully with his family around him. My wife and I were with him to the end as well."