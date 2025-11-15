Limp Bizkit show in Estonia cancelled after Fred Durst's previous support of Vladimir Putin resurfaces online

Limp Bizkit have had a planned show in Estonia cancelled after Fred Durst's historic support of Russian President Vladimir Putin resurfaced online.

The nu-metal outfit were scheduled to perform at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn on May 31, 2026. The show was only announced earlier this month but has now been cancelled by promoter Baltic Live Agency.

The promoter says in a statement: "We inform you that due to circumstances beyond the organiser’s control, the Limp Bizkit concert planned for May 31, 2026 is cancelled. Our apologies."

It comes after frontman Durst's previous vocal support of Russia and Putin resurfaced online.

Estonia’s ERR news agency reports that Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said there was no place in Estonia for support of Russia.

Estonia declared independence from former occupier Russia in 1991.

ERR reports that Durst once appeared on stage holding a sign that read "Crimea=Russia" – a reference to the Eastern European region that most countries accept is part of Ukraine but which was annexed by Russia in 2014 before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A spokesperson for Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tells ERR: "Estonia supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and the principle that every last centimetre of Ukrainian territory belongs to Ukraine."

The Baltic Live Agency previously said it was aware of Durst's views and speculated they were linked to his marriage to a Russian woman.

After the 2014 annexation, Durst reportedly described Putin as "a great guy with clear moral principles and a nice person."

Last month, the band were dealt a heartbreaking blow when bassist Sam Rivers died at the age of 48.